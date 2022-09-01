3 takeaways from the Steelers trade for LB Malik Reed

On the day of final cuts, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move to bolster the talent at outside linebacker. With the free-agent market thin, Pittsburgh pulled off a trade with the Denver Broncos to bring in outside linbebacker Malik Reed. Here are our big takeaways from the trade.

Reed was a bargain

Getting a guy with quality starting experience and production by sending over a 2023 sixth-round pick and getting a 2023 seventh-round pick in the deal is a real bargain.

Reed is more than just a pass rusher

In going back and reviewing some of Reed’s play from the last two seasons, it’s great to see he is also a capable run defender who can disagnose plays, shed blockers and finish.

Let the debate begin

Last season the Steelers signed Melvin Ingram to be the rotational third edge rusher and it turned into a huge debacle. Let’s hope the Steelers coaching staff do a better job managing reps between Reed, T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith to keep everyone happy.

