3 takeaways from the Steelers signing of Trai Turner

The news came quickly for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday when it was first announced the team was releasing guard David DeCastro and then followed it up just hours later by signing his replacement in Trai Turner. Here are our three big takeaways from the move.

Prove it deal for Turner

Turner himself is coming off of a season where he had multiple injuries that hampered his play and limited him to just nine games. But Turner says he's healthy now and with only a one-year investment the Steelers aren't in too deep with him.

The change he needed

Prior to going to the Los Angeles Chargers, Turner was one of the best interior offensive linemen in the NFC. 2020 was an aberration for Turner and while injuries played a role, the fit was less-than-ideal. The Steelers chose Turner because of how he fits with Pittsburgh and this could mean a return to elite form in 2021.

Stability among many unknowns

If you compare Turner at his best to DeCastro to his best, DeCastro has the edge for sure. But in a season where the Steelers are projected to start a roookie at center, a second-year player at left guard and a right tackle will get his first starting job, Turner's experience is welcome.

