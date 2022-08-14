3 takeaways from Steelers QB Kenny Pickett’s performance vs Seattle

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett made his NFL debut on Saturday night in the team’s first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. Pickett finished with 95 passing yards and two passing touchdowns including a game-winner. Here are our three takeaways from Pickett’s NFL debut.

Pickett needed this game

The Steelers got excellent play out of all three quarterbacks on Saturday so Pickett needed a strong performance just to hold serve with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph

He looked better than in practice

If we are being honest, Pickett hasn’t been his best at training camp practice. But on Saturday night, Pickett stepped his game up and had his best performance of training camp.

Pickett has won over the fans

That game-winning touchdown pass by Pickett has cemented his legendary status with the Steelers fans and is only going to push them harder to get him into the starting lineup. Many fans already think Pickett should be quarterback No. 1 and his game on Saturday is only going to fuel that fire.

