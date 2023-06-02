3 takeaways from the Steelers offensive line in OTAs so far

The work has begun at Pittsburgh Steelers OTAs and there is a huge emphasis being placed on building up the offensive line and improving that part of the roster. Here are some takeaways from OTAs so far.

Broderick Jones might not start Week 1

I know it is early but the feel is Broderick Jones’ transition to the NFL might not be as smooth as many had hoped. I know head coach Mike Tomlin is a conservative guy when it comes to integrating rookies into starting lineups so we might be getting ahead of ourselves but don’t be shocked if he doesn’t win the starting job until the start of the season.

Dan Moore might end up starting after all

No, we aren’t talking about left tackle. Dan Moore has been getting some reps on the right side in place of Chuks Okorafor when Broderick Jones comes in on the left side. I think we all wrote Moore off but the position battle might end up on the right side.

Kendrick Green making a comeback

The starting interior offensive line seems to be set and the addition of Isaac Seumalo is really going to make this group special. But who is the primary backup? It sounds like Kendrick Green isn’t giving up without a fight.

