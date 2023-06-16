3 takeaways from Steelers minicamp

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up minicamp and now the team will wait six weeks before they get together for training camp. Based on what happened at camp, here are our big takeaways.

Darnell Washington is a work in progress

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Steelers might get Darnell Washington on the field as an extra blocker right away but his route running is still a project and his impact as a receiver might not be as great as many hope.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Canada doesn't run the offense

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

After listening to offensive coordinator Matt Canada speak, it really sounds like he has very little say in how the offense is constructed. We haven’t decided if this is good news or bad news.

New pieces on defense coming together

By all accounts, all the new players on defense are meshing well with the existing veterans. The Steelers defense took a big step back last season and have replaced multiple starters in an effort to

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire