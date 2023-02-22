3 takeaways from the Steelers hiring of Aaron Curry

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has made his first coaching hire of the offseason, adding Aaron Curry to his defensive staff as the team’s linebackers coach. Here are three takeaways from the hire.

Leaves Jerry Olsavsky in limbo

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Technically, Jerry Olsavsky is the linebackers coach but he was last year as well and Brian Flores did a lot of the coaching. Curry might be coming in just to help out the edge rushers and leave Olsavsky to coach the inside backers.

1 big season made this happen

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Curry parlayed a single season where he turned the Seahawks two primary edge guys around. Both Darrell Taylor and Uchenna Nwosu finished with 9.5 sacks, which were career highs. But make no mistake, Curry doesn’t have a whole lot of work on his resume to build off of.

Still leaves gaps in the coaching staff

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This move is the first of what should be multiple hires this offseason. Pittsburgh needs to find a replacement for John Mitchell who retired and there is still an opportunity to bring in a veteran offensive coach as well.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire