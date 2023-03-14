3 takeaways from the Steelers agreeing to terms with G Nate Herbig

For the second straight offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have looked to free agency early to help build its offensive line. On Tuesday, the Steelers agreed to terms with former New York Jets guard Nate Herbig. Here are our three big takeaways.

Kevin Dotson just lost his starting job

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Kevin Dotson won the starting left guard job but he only kept it because there was no one better to replace him. Dotson looked so good as a rookie, it is painful to see how far he’s regressed in the two seasons since. The addition of Herbig means the Steelers have a new left guard and Dotson will be relegated to backup chores.

The final nail in Kendrick Green's career in Pittsburgh

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

From the moment Kendrick Green was drafted, he was put in a bad position. Literally. Miscast as a starting center as a rookie, Green struggled all season and ended up a healthy scratch for all 17 games in 2022. With Herbig on the team, Green is probably out of a job in Pittsburgh.

Tightens up draft focus

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

All three of the Steelers free-agent signings so far have been at positions where the alternative could have been a first-round pick. Now, with Herbig in the fold, using the No. 17 or even No. 32 pick on an interior lineman seems far fetched with other needs still unfilled.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire