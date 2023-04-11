3 takeaways from Steelers agreeing to terms with DT Armon Watts

On Monday night, agent David Canter announced his client, defensive tackle Armon Watts had agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are three takeaways from the move.

Drops DT down among NFL draft needs

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers have been scouting defensive tackles but adding Watts likely takes the top defensive tackles off the board. Watts has shown some good skill when given the opportunity and started 12 games last season. Pittsburgh might still draft a late-round guy but you can mark the top guys off their board.

Gives the Steelers a strong rotation

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Hypothetically, here is the Steelers defensive line rotation at this point.

Cam Heyward

Larry Ogunjobi

Montravius Adams

DeMarvin Leal

Breiden Fehoko

Armon Watts

This strong group led by Heyward should be more than enough to be competitive this season and help free up the linebackers behind them.

Probably a better addition than Breiden Fehoko

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Much like when the Steelers signed Isaac Seumalo after already signing Nate Herbig, the Steelers added Watts after Fehoko and did better the second time around. Fehoko and Watts are both very interesting players but I’m banking on Watts playing more this season.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire