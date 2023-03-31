3 takeaways from the Steelers agreeing to terms with DT Breiden Fehoko

On Thursday it was reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers had agreed to terms with free-agent defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko. Here are our three big takeaways from the addition.

Defensive tackle still on the table in the draft

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

I don’t believe the addition of Fehoko precludes the Steelers from drafting a big nose tackle. Pittsburgh has shown a clear interest in Michigan’s Mazi Smith who is a completely different type of player.

The end for Tyson Alualu and Chris Wormley

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

Tyson Alualu and Chris Wormley are both free agents and the addition of Fehoko marks the end for Alualu and could mean the team won’t re-sign Wormley either.

Shores up depth behind Larry Ogunjobi

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The Steelers starters on the defensive line are fairly set. The addition of Fehoko gives the Steelers great depth behind Larry Ogunjobi and should work well as the key reserve with Montravius Adams.

