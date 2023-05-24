3 takeaways from the signing of EDGE Markus Golden

The big Pittsburgh Steelers news of Wednesday was word that the Pittsburgh Steelers had agreed to terms with veteran edge rusher Markus Golden on a one-year contract. Here are our big takeaways from this move.

No rush for Nick Herbig

Maybe the biggest benefactor of the addition of Golden might be rookie edge Nick Herbig. Adding Golden means the No. 3 outside linebacker spot is wrapped up and there will be plenty of time for Herbig to develop as a player and maybe even pack on some quality weight.

Is the curse broken?

The Steelers haven’t exactly had great luck with veteran edge rushers. Will Golden be the player the Steelers hoped they would get with Malik Reed and Melvin Ingram before him? It remains to be seen but Golden is still playing at a very high level and is used to being the man as a pass rusher.

Realistic expectations

What should the Steelers expect from Golden? We will dig more into that later in the offseason but for now, it’s important to note that Golden is an excellent run defender off the edge which is a big plus but is also just one season removed from an 11-sack season.

