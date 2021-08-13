3 takeaways from the second Panthers-Colts joint practice

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wasn’t exactly doing cartwheels following his team’s opening practice with the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday. Whether or not he could actually accomplish such gymnastics is another story, but the lack of energy and execution from his players wouldn’t have inspired him to do so otherwise.

But how about today? Did the Panthers’ second joint workout with the Colts, even despite some positives from the first installment, sit any better? And what, as the squads head into Sunday’s exhibition, can we take away from Friday’s action?

C.J. Saunders is making a strong bid for a roster spot

Although the team as a whole did not impress its coaching staff, the wideouts were particularly disappointing according to Rhule. He told reporters after Thursday's practice that the receivers were not disciplined in their routes, depths and assignments and put unnecessary pressure on their quarterbacks. There was, however, a standout for Rhule amongst the group, C.J. Saunders. Rhule described the 5-foot-10, 190-pounder as a "football player" yesterday, a compliment that sits atop the totem pole of positive coach-speak. Saunders, who has warranted such praise throughout the summer due to his impressive play, gave Rhule more to swoon over once again. Here, he beats Indianapolis corner Isaiah Rodgers on a post route to the end zone . . . [embed]https://twitter.com/PanthersBill/status/1426278660953235460?s=20[/embed] He'd hit paint a second time soon after on a touchdown pass from P.J. Walker. With Carolina's depth at receiver being as dense as it's been in quite some time, the undrafted rookie out of Ohio State University may have picked a particularly tough season to crack this position group. But his sharp footwork and very reliable hands, as well as a chance to take on return duties as a special teamer, will keep him very much alive when the roster begins to drop some weight.

Chuba Hubbard made himself more valuable

Speaking of return duties, Chuba Hubbard is making the most of his. Carolina's fourth-round rookie had some big-time runbacks on a pair of kickoffs. The first resulted in an electric dash to the end zone for a touchdown. (The very next return, by wideout David Moore, was then brought all the way to the Colts' 15-yard line.) As an encore, Hubbard then took another to midfield, perhaps to the dismay of the Indy onlookers. [embed]https://twitter.com/KeepBlitzin/status/1426298567992520704?s=20[/embed] When you're a backup running back, especially to a multi-use workhorse like Christian McCaffrey, you have to carve yourself out a tangible role. That's certainly the case here in Carolina, where Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady have taken a liking to quite a few of their runners. Take Trenton Cannon, for instance. In addition to earning himself some burn last season, the fourth-year back is now making waves as a pass catcher for the team, so much so that he was listed as a wide receiver in the first depth chart release. Hubbard has to find his sweet spot for now. And while that could be directly behind McCaffrey for backfield carries, he could take advantage of the open competition at either kick or punt returner.

Panthers have some fight in them (literally)

Hey, Coach. You didn't like the energy from the first day? Well, how about this energy . . . ? The Panthers were undoubtedly more amped up this time around, as evidenced by the *checks abacus* well, we can't put a definite number on it, but there were some fights. One brief scuffle ensued after McCaffrey was taken to the ground to end another nice run. The Carolina offensive line apparently took exception to the nature of the finish and backed up their star rusher. A few more heavier situations arose between the Panthers defense and Colts offense, which were brewing following yesterday's dustup with cornerback Jaycee Horn and wideout Michael Pittman Jr. as well as some smack talk during red zone drills. Safety Jeremy Chinn, in a particular instance, dragged down Colts running back Jordan Wilkins on a horse-collar tackle. [embed]https://twitter.com/josephperson/status/1426287088937357315?s=20[/embed] Rookie receiver Shi Smith also threw a punch in a separate incident. [embed]https://twitter.com/agetzenberg/status/1426296576272707591?s=20[/embed] Now, is this the right energy Rhule was looking for? Eh, probably not. Training camp fights are largely silly, unprofessional and can risk injury. But, if we're talking from a pure bonding standpoint, nothing brings guys closer than mixing it up with another team during these dog days of summer. And again, while fights are ill-advised, this could be somewhat of a watershed moment for a young group looking to gel and grow together.

