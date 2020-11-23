3 takeaways from the Philadelphia Eagles signing Jordan Howard to the practice squad

The Eagles have signed RB Jordan Howard to their practice squad Monday, days after he was waived by the Dolphins.

Howard signed a two-year, $9.75 million deal with the Dolphins in the offseason and now he’ll return to Philadelphia to join the Eagles committee of running backs.

Here are three takeaways from the move.

Howard has familiarity

Duce Staley recently commented that Howard was back because he knows what the Eagles like to do. The Eagles signed RB Jordan Howard to their practice squad Monday. Howard returns to Philadelphia, where he played in 2019 and rushed for 525 yards and 6 TDs in 10 games.

Will Howard have a role?

Howard is a tough, hard-nosed running back who prefers to run downhill and who needs carries to get himself going. The Eagles will eventually put Howard on the active roster, but head coach Doug Pederson is the play-caller and he barely runs the ball more than 30% of the time now with Miles Sanders and Boston Scott. He can provide toughness and a change of attitude to an offense that at times struggles with toughness.

Why was Howard brought back?

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Jordan Howard #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 26, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting rosters around the NFL and the Eagles have brought back a few familiar faces during the process. With the depth chart impacted on a weekly basis and Miles Sanders dealing with some nagging injuries, Howard like Richard Rodgers, and T.Y. McGill, is a proven player that's familiar with the Eagles offensive system.