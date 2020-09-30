3 takeaways from the Philadelphia Eagles placing WR Jalen Reagor on injured reserve

After two weeks of rumors, the Philadelphia Eagles officially placed wide receiver Jalen Reagor on the Injured Reserve list with a ligament tear in his thumb.

With the news now official, here are three takeaways from the move:

***

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor catches the ball during an NFL football practice, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)

1. Why the week-long wait?

Reagor was inactive for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati, but had surgery on his thumb earlier in the week and should have been placed on injured reserve the minute the Eagles training staff was aware that it was a UCL injury and it would involve a five-week rehab.

Reagor was going to miss the games regardless, but unless the Eagles really weren’t that concerned with the roster spot, it’ll be another stain on an already heavily criticized training staff.

2. Quez Watkins returning just-in-time

The rookie from Southern Miss has been out since training camp with an upper-body injury but had his 21-day window to return to Eagles practice opened on Tuesday. If Watkins is able to play on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, he could interject some much-needed speed back into the lineup.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Deontay Burnett reaches for the ball during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)

3. Depth Chart impact

The Eagles will only have three healthy wide receivers on their 53-man roster with Reagor sideline: John Hightower, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, and Greg Ward.

DeSean Jackson (hamstring) was injured in Week 3 and could miss the Sunday night matchup while Alshon Jeffery (foot) returned to practice last week but looks to be another week away.

The Eagles protected Deontay Burnett, while still having Travis Fulgham and Marcus Green on the practice squad. Burnett was active for the Week 3 tie with the Bengals and caught three passes for 19 yards. Burnett and Fulgham could be elevated on Saturday if Watkins doesn’t play.