3 takeaways from Patriots’ 26-3 win vs Colts

That one was tough to watch.

The Patriots came into the game ready to feast on one of the worst NFL offenses this season, but I don’t think anyone could have predicted before the game just how bad the Colts were going to be.

Indianapolis averaged a historically low 1.9 yards per play, with quarterback Sam Ehlinger throwing for only 103 yards on 15 passes and no running back eclipsing 25 rushing yards.

Granted, New England’s offense wasn’t much better either. Mac Jones threw for 147 passing yards, and Rhamondre Stevenson led the team on the ground with 60 yards.

Both offenses combined for 19 plays that resulted in negative yardage, a stat that perfectly encapsulates this uninspiring 26-3 win for the Patriots.

Here are 3 takeaways from the game.

That defensive line

New England’s defensive line has been one of the team’s bright spots all season long. On Sunday, they had a game to remember.

The Patriots totaled nine sacks against a beat-up Colts offensive line and made Ehlinger’s life miserable all game long. Defensive ends Matthew Judon and Josh Uche totaled three sacks, and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bently had nine total tackles.

New England’s nine sacks were also the most they have recorded in a single game since 2001, according to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

The Patriots had nine sacks today. pic.twitter.com/R1TsFTTeCB — The Hall presented by Raytheon Technologies (@TheHall) November 6, 2022

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale also recorded another sack earlier in the game, but the play was nullified by a questionable roughing the passer penalty.

The dominant performance by the defensive line not only propelled the team to victory on Sunday but has been their lifeblood all season long. A few more Sundays like this one, and Judon could very well win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

Story continues

Go to the short stuff

New England’s offense has looked a bit out-of-sync all season long with Jones at the helm. In the first quarter of Sunday’s game, it looked like the same, uneven offense as normal. However, a playcalling shift at the end of the first quarter instigated an offensive shift in momentum.

With about a minute left in the quarter, the deep passing play calls that de-facto offensive coordinator Matt Patricia had called from the beginning of the game went away in favor of shorter passing opportunities. A 24-yard pass to tight end Jonnu Smith on a bubble screen began New England’s first scoring drive of the game, and after that play, Jones rarely attempted a pass more than 20 yards downfield.

While Jones wasn’t wholly able to get into a rhythm, the team was able to put together a few offensive drives by angling for shorter passes rather than big shots downfield. After the game, Jones seemed confident that the performance was a good building block for the offense.

Mac Jones raises his right hand as he says the offense needs to stop riding the wave, and expresses confidence that better results are ahead as everyone works together. He adds that one positive for him was playing a turnover-free game. pic.twitter.com/MizhYMuShT — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 6, 2022

Going into the bye week, a safe performance like this one was just what Jones and the Patriots’ offense needed.

Jon Jones leads a dominant secondary

The veteran corner had one of his best games in a while, recording a blocked punt, a pick-six and a pass defended.

Jonathan Jones with a blocked punt that led to the first TD … and now a pick-6. That's a gold-star day. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 6, 2022

While Jones was great on his own, the rest of New England’s secondary wasn’t too shabby themselves. Only one Colts receiver logged more than 25 yards in the game, and running back Jordan Wilkins led the team with four receptions, many of which came on short passes out of the backfield.

After a few weeks of getting torched by Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, Sunday’s game was a great confidence builder for this Patriots’ defensive unit.

[listicle id=130621]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire