3 Takeaways: Patrick Kane closing in on 1K

Patrick Kane stayed hot, but the Blackhawks lost 7-5 against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. Here are three takeaways:

Kane 1K watch

Patrick Kane reached 991 career points in Vancouver. His second-period power-play goal came from a one-timer off a pass from Adam Boqvist which made it 3-2 in favor of the Hawks. Then - with 6:16 left in regulation - Kane tied it 5-5, scoring five-hole from the right circle.

Kane has 53 points (24 goals, 29 assists) in 42 games this season and two four-point performances in his past seven games.

Not turning the corner

The Blackhawks seemed like a team that could make the playoffs heading into Vancouver after struggling to find consistency the majority of the season. They had won five of six and it wasn't just the goalie doing their job anymore.

Led by Kane, the Hawks were regularly finding offense. On Thursday that trend continued. After getting down 2-1, they scored three unanswered goals during the second period in 4:02, then were able to tie it 5-5 in the third period after blowing the two-goal lead (4-2).

"I think we have a lot of offense in here," Kane said. "We have the ability to score goals. It's just being committed to defense and creating that way on the transition by turnovers and back-checking, transitioning the other way.

"I think we can be really good when we play like that. I thought we did that for the most part tonight."

The Hawks' defense was showing growth before Thursday, but in Vancouver, it was clear they still need to improve shot suppression.

They allowed the Canucks 18 shots on net in the second period, on top of the 44 total they allowed in Tuesday's 5-3 win at Calgary. A positive for the D had been how smoothly they've been able to help generate offense the past few games without blowing coverage. That took a hit on Thursday.

Boqvist was flawlessly quarter-backing the power play, as seen on his assist with Kane's goal. Connor Murphy scored a beauty of a one-timer in Vancouver as well after Dominik Kubalik caused a turnover in Canucks' zone to tie it 1-1 in the first period. Duncan Keith has been great defensively and in joining the rush and moving the puck since returning from a groin injury.

But, on Thursday too many opposing players were allowed to camp out in front of Chicago's net, leaving them open for prime scoring chances, many of which went in.

The Canucks were a tough opponent, the Hawks didn't just beat themselves. Vancouver has won six straight and holds the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Tough go for Lehner

After getting the net at Calgary in Tuesday's 5-3 win, Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton again went to Robin Lehner to tend the goal. It was Lehner's fourth straight start for the Hawks.

Tuesday marked the first time this season a goalie started in three consecutive games for Chicago. Colliton began leaning on the 2019 Vezina trophy finalist more than Corey Crawford recently, meaning Lehner had emerged as the team's No. 1 goalie. The two netminders had been equal partners beforehand.

Heading into Vancouver, Lehner had won his past six starts. The streak would end Thursday in a very tough game for him.

Lehner was a victim of deflections and Vancouver skaters not being cleared from the crease. He went down with 4:57 in the third period after taking incidental contact, but skated it off and stayed in the crease. 46 seconds later, Adam Gaudette scored to make it 6-5 Canucks.

Bo Horvat scored on an empty Hawks net with 8.8 seconds remaining in regulation to make it 7-5 and that was the game. Lehner saved 30 of 36 shots.

