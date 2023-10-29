3 takeaways from Oregon football's dominant win over Utah

Beating Utah for the first time on the road since 2016, the No. 8 Oregon Ducks manhandled the No. 13 Utes 35-6 Saturday in a statement performance.

The Ducks (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) will host Cal next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Here are three takeaways from Oregon's dominant performance on a big stage.

The Oregon Ducks run on the field before the first half against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium Oct. 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City.

Oregon run defense, pass rush show up

Make no mistake, the Utah offense has struggled against most of the best defenses it has played this season. But the Utes and quarterback Bryson Barnes were hot.

The Utes stormed into the Coliseum in Los Angeles and defeated a ranked USC team, 34-32, led by a game-winning drive from their former walk-on quarterback, and with ESPN College GameDay on the scene in Salt Lake City and a rabid home crowd behind them this week, Oregon completely shut them down.

“That’s certainly the best performance of our team since I’ve been here,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said.

Duck safety Tysheem Johnson picked off Barnes twice, sitting on short routes and taking advantage of errant throws forced by the Oregon pass rush. The Ducks had six tackles for loss, led by two from cornerback Khyree Jackson, and as a group, Oregon allowed just 136 passing yards and 99 rushing yards.

Barnes completed just over 50% of his passes, and after a standout day against USC, two-way star Sione Vaki had just five carries for 11 yards for the Utes.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) drops back to pass against the Utah Utes during the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium Oct. 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City.

Led by Bo Nix, Duck offense is having a historically efficient season

No longer in the early stages of the season, Oregon’s offense – which was on pace for some historic numbers during a fairly light nonconference slate – has not slowed down.

It all starts with quarterback Bo Nix, who put together a Heisman-type performance in a prime-time slot in front of a national audience. Nix completed 24 of his 31 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns, with another touchdown on the ground against a vaunted Utah defense.

His 77% completion percentage Saturday actually slightly lowered his season average, which now stands at 78.3% through eight games. That number would set the all-time NCAA record by nearly a whole percentage point, set by Alabama’s Mac Jones in 2020.

“I think that’s something that comes with playing really good team football,” Nix said of the Heisman hype. “My ultimate goal is to do whatever I can to win games. The guys in the locker room know I want to win a championship.”

Nix was dealing early, completing 14 of his first 16 passes with relative ease against a typically stout Ute secondary. That performance opened up the ground game, which has been equally efficient. Neither Bucky Irving or Jordan James eclipsed 100 yards like last week against the nation’s sixth-best run defense in Washington State, but Irving averaged nearly six yards a carry with 83 rushing yards and James averaged 7.6 yards per carry with 38 yards.

Heading into this week, the Oregon offense led the country in yards per carry by nearly a full yard.

It didn’t matter that the Ducks were playing an elite Utah defense in their backyard, in one of the loudest environments in the Pac-12. Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake, the Ducks proved they could score and rack up yards in bunches against anyone.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden (5) reacts after a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium Oct. 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City.

Ducks make statement en route to late season playoff push

The Ducks moved past their lone loss of the season to Washington just two weeks ago and put together a near complete performance against Washington State last week and now another in a demolition of the No. 13 Utes.

In a national race for the top-4 spots in the College Football Playoff Rankings, the Ducks just made a massive statement in a logjam of one-loss teams.

Ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll and No. 9 in the Coaches Poll, both of those polls will be sidelined in the news this week with the only rankings that actually matter – the College Football Playoff Committee’s preliminary rankings – set to release at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Though there is still plenty of football left to be played, Tuesday’s rankings will be a table setter for the stretch run of the Ducks’ season, with four regular season games left to be played. No team that has debuted outside the top-10 of the CFP rankings has made the top-4 by the time bowl season came about.

But the Ducks shouldn’t have to worry about that.

A punishing performance against the No. 13 Utes, the weekend before the first rankings drop, should ease any committee members’ minds about Oregon’s status as a legitimate national title contender – if it wasn’t apparent already.

The Ducks are firmly in the hunt for a Pac-12 Championship, as well. With games against Cal, USC, Arizona State, and Oregon State remaining, Oregon completely controls its destiny. Win out, and it’ll have a shot at yet another conference title.

