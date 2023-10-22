3 takeaways from Oregon football’s convincing 38-24 win over Washington State

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks football team pulled away to win its third Pac-12 game of the season against the Washington State Cougars Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium, 38-24.

The Ducks (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) will head to Salt Lake City next week to take on the Utah Utes.

Here are three takeaways from Oregon’s convincing win.

Ducks bounce back after loss to Washington

A brutal loss to rival Washington last week didn’t linger with the Ducks for too long in their win over the Cougars, which was a point of emphasis this week for coach Dan Lanning and crew.

Though Oregon got off to a bit of a slow start offensively, it stepped up in the second half and separated for a double-digit win.

“Naturally we were a little pissed off coming into this week,” Oregon safety Evan Williams said. “Just wanted to show our relentless effort, guys were flying to the ball. I think for the most part we did that.”

The Ducks had just three points through three drives, but quickly took off, scoring five touchdowns over their next six drives to earn the win.

After allowing just one touchdown in the first half, the Ducks held the Cougars out of the end zone until a last-second touchdown from the Cougs in garbage time.

“I think they came out and took a team’s best punch,” Lanning said. “Washington State played really hard today too. They had some big moments within that game, I don’t think guys ever got rattled, they stayed in the moment and that’s really what playing great football is about.”

Oregon's run game flourishes

A key adjustment for Oregon’s offense was its shift to a more run-oriented attack. The Ducks ran for just 20 yards over their first three drives, resulting in just a field goal, and proceeded to rush for 228 over their final seven drives.

Boasting one of the most efficient offenses in college football, the Ducks averaged 7.8 yards per rush as a team, with Bucky Irving toting the rock 15 times for 129 yards and two scores and Jordan James carrying it 13 times for 103 yards.

For good measure, Bo Nix threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns on a season-low 25 pass attempts.

“We moved bodies, that’s where it starts,” Lanning said of the run game. “When you can move bodies up front and create some big runs, you have some backs that can run hard, I think that sets us up for success.”

The offense started in a bit of a funk and had a hard time finishing its first few drives with its passing offense. When it came down to it, Irving and James made sure to power the Oregon offense, with help from a punishing offensive line performance.

“It's fun,” Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson said. “We always want everybody to run the ball but we’re not the offensive coordinator. We’re going to run what’s called. It was a lot of fun, though, when we heard run, we all got excited.”

Ducks' defense bends but does not break

For the second straight year, the Oregon defense had a hard time containing WSU quarterback Cameron Ward. The senior threw for 438 yards and rushed for another 30 yards, moving down the field with big chunk plays when the Cougar offense did have success.

While Ward racked up yards, Washington State only scored two touchdowns, including one in the final moments of the game.

“We knew they were going to get one here and there, but it's how you respond after those moments,” Williams said. “We did a good job of bearing down after those plays and forcing them to field goals or getting them off the field.”

The Ducks – one of the nation’s top defenses at preventing chunk or explosive plays – were gashed often in the first half. The Cougars had seven passing plays of 15 or more yards, including gains of 37, 20, 47, and 41 yards.

Up until the final two drives of the game – when the Ducks were playing back and trying to prevent touchdowns – Oregon did not allow another 15 plus yard passing play.

“We communicated what routes we were given and how we wanted to match those in certain coverages,” Lanning said. “Again, when the quarterback extends plays, all those routes go to the side. They become scramble drill and he’s one of the best when it comes to scramble drill. You have to stay on your man and you have to trust the guys up front to get their rush. There were times where we had really good coverage but we didn’t have great rush lanes, there were times we had really good rush lanes and we didn’t have coverage. We have to marry that together and get that right.”

Granted, the Ducks gave up four such plays in the final eight minutes of the game after taking a 22-point lead, but limiting the explosive plays will be key as the season progresses for Oregon’s defense.

