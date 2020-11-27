3 takeaways from the news Eagles RT Lane Johnson will need season ending ankle surgery

Glenn Erby
·2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles received more bad news on Friday when star right tackle Lane Johnson announced that he’ll miss the season with what he described as “a collapsed” ankled injury that’ll require surgery.

With Johnson joining Brandon Brooks on the season-ending list, here are three takeaways from the news.

Johnson has been dealing with the injury for years

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) and Miles Sanders (26) in action during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Johnson has been battling this injury for the better part of two years and he'll now have the appropriate surgery and rehab to help ensure he returns to the Eagles at 100%. https://twitter.com/ZBerm/status/1332372556624621569

Young guys get more work

Oct 18, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jack Driscoll (63) blocks Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

With Johnson out the Eagles will have Jordan Mailata at left tackle, Isaac Seumalo at left guard, Jason Kelce at center, Jason Peters at right guard, and either Matt Pryor or Jack Driscoll at right tackle. The Eagles will get a chance to see what they have in Nate Herbig and Sua Opeta. The Eagles like what they have in Driscoll and he'd likely get the start against the Seahawks if not for an injury.

Major changes coming

Lane Johnson

This season the Eagles have started 9 different offensive line combos in 10 gms this season and the inconsistency could lead to long-term changes. Jason Peters is likely done, while the Eagles will likely take a long look at the contracts of both Brandon Brooks and Johnson. Both players are elite when healthy, but the Eagles are dealing with salary cap purgatory and Howie Roseman could change to make sweeping changes all across the board.

