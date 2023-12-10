3 takeaways as Mizzou basketball keeps it close, falls to Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse

LAWRENCE, Kan. — It's been this way since 1999.

Mizzou men’s basketball briefly gave its fans reason to dream, but this is Border War, and since the rivalry’s revival in 2021, there’s only one team that's rocked and chalked up tallies in the win column.

No. 2-ranked Kansas overcame an early nine-point deficit — and some — to hand Mizzou a fourth straight Border Showdown loss, defeating the Tigers 73-64 on Saturday evening at Allen Fieldhouse. The Tigers have not beat KU in Phog Allen since January 1999.

Missouri looked like it arrived in Lawrence with an upset on the mind.

But it quickly all came crumbling down.

Here are three takeaways from another Border War loss for the Tigers:

Missouri guard Sean East II looks on during a college basketball game against Kansas at the Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 9, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan.

Can’t keep KU down

Connor Vanover air-balled from the corner. Noah Carter copied the shot from almost within Vanover's footprints moments later. Nick Honor, shortly after, got the ball on the breakaway, pulled up at the arc completely free … and air-balled.

The Phog Allen crowd quite liked that run. They chanted "air ball" ever time Honor touched the ball for the rest of the game.

And they had reason to have some fun.

While Mizzou stumbled over its own feet to the tune of zero points in the final 4 minutes, 26 seconds of the half and coupled that with three careless turnovers, Kansas was on a tear.

After starting the game 2-of-12 from the field, they made nine of their next 11 to beat down what had been a staunch defensive effort from the Tigers.

The Jayhawks, after once trailing by nine points, ended the half on a 20-2 run over the final 5:54 to take a 12-point lead into the break.

And in Allen Fieldhouse, that’s as good as a death warrant.

Few free throws … again

Pick a stat, and it’s likely to show you how not to win in Allen Fieldhouse.

Twelve turnovers to 11 assists? Yes.

Outrebounded 42-25? That, too.

But perhaps the most damning is Missouri’s continued inability to get to the free-throw line.

The Tigers did not make it to the line until their first possession of the second half.

They shot 13 free throws over the remainder of the half in a much-improved effort, but it was too late.

It was the seventh time — in 10 games — this season that MU had 14 or fewer shots from the line.

Missouri center Connor Vanover (75) battles Kansas' Hunter Dickinson (1) for a rebound during a college basketball game at the Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 9, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan.

East, Vanover provide sparks

In the first half it was Sean East II.

He was 6-of-11 from the field for a 14-point first half and added six assists as nearly every offensive possession went through the Tigers’ captain and most valuable player through 10 games.

In the second half, after a sloppy start to the game, Connor Vanover took the reigns to help the Tigers force a game out of the Jayhawks.

When all looked said and done, Vanover went on a personal 7-0 run for MU to help his team get within 10 with just less than 10 minutes to go. The Tigers ran screens through him, getting away from a dominant Hunter Dickinson, but also to open some space around the perimeter. Shortly after the under-eight media timeout, a Nick Honor 3-pointer that ran through Vanover resulted in the Tigers getting back to a single-digit deficit.

But neither East nor Vanover could provide enough as Kansas kept responding down the stretch.

With slightly more than five minutes remaining and the Tigers down 10, Vanover and East were a combined 10-of-18 (55.6%) shooting from the field, the rest of the squad was 9-of-33 (27.3%).

