3 takeaways from the Mike Tomlin/Omar Khan press conference

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium on Monday to talk about the 2023 NFL draft and you can feel there is a different energy with this draft over those in the past. Tomlin and Khan both spoke to the press and we have some big takeaways.

The No. 32 pick is for sale

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Tomlin made it no secret that if there is a buyer who really wants to get that first pick on day two, the Steelers are going to listen to and are already listening to offers. It only takes one player to slide that the Steelers don’t need and they should be able to get a haul for what is essentially a default first-round pick.

The entire draft is going to be shaped by that No. 17 overall pick

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

That No. 32 overall pick as well as the rest of the Steelers early picks are going to be dictated by if the player or players the Steelers want most make it to No. 17. If we had a guess, offensive tackle and cornerback are the two positions being targeted and the Steelers are going to watch for a run at either or both and go from there. Cornerback is much deeper than offensive tackle so if there is a spot to hold on, that might be it.

This mock draft is not going to feel familiar

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

After Monday’s presser, it feels like the influence of Khan and new assistant general manager Andy Weidl will mean fans will be strongly divided by the outcome because this will be a more aggressive approach. When the dust settles, we expect this draft to be one that fans either love or hate and there will be no in-between.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire