3 takeaways as Kentucky snaps Florida’s 4-game winning streak in blowout fashion

No one gave the Gators much of a chance at Rupp Arena on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats. Though Florida got a win on the road in this rivalry series last season, it has just three wins in Lexington since 2007. Early in this one, it appeared to be heading for a blowout.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 20-6 lead to open the game, but the Gators fought back — as they tend to do — and cut that lead to just one before eventually trailing by five at the half.

But the second half was all UK, and it pulled away for a 78-57 victory to end a four-game UF winning streak. Florida (16-9, 6-6 SEC) is still searching for a second Quadrant 1 win as it heads into Game 2 of a difficult four-game stretch against Texas A&M on the road on Tuesday night. Kentucky (21-4, 10-2 SEC), meanwhile, remains one game behind Auburn in the race for the conference regular-season title.

Here are the takeaways from another disappointing UF showing against a talented team.

Oscar Tshiebwe was unstoppable

Going into this game, there was one key question: How would Colin Castleton fare against one of the best big men in college basketball in Tshiebwe? Well, we have our answer.

He had a bit of a slow start, but that would inevitably come to an end. When it was all said and done, he had stuffed the stat sheet with 27 points and an unbelievable 19 rebounds. There’s really not much to say about it. He was simply dominant in this game, and Florida isn’t built to slow down a player like that.

In fairness to Castleton, it wasn’t exactly a bad game for him. Far from it, in fact. He was about the only thing that was going right for this team offensively as he finished with a team-high 18 points on a sharp 8 of 12 day, and he brought down seven rebounds himself. But Tshiebwe led the way as the Wildcats outrebounded Florida 41-25, including an 18-5 margin on offensive boards.

Castleton remains the best player on this team, but this game demonstrated that there’s a gap between him and the best big men in the college game. As long as that remains the case and this team revolves entirely around him, results like this against strong frontcourt players will be regular.

Florida's backcourt offense can't survive without Appleby

Florida has had some untimely injuries this season, but losing Tyree Appleby after just seven minutes against Kentucky, from which he didn’t return, may take the cake. Appleby has been hot and cold, but he’s still this team’s best passer and most reliable outside shooter.

He was scoreless in this one after missing his only shot attempt, and his teammates didn’t pick up the slack in his stead. Brandon McKissic saw a lot of time in this one coming off the bench, and he finished with nine points. Starter Phlandrous Fleming Jr. also finished with eight points, but neither was able to turn the tide of the game.

UF finished the game shooting 45.1% from the field, and that would have been significantly lower if it weren’t for Castleton’s efficiency and high-volume shooting. And it wasn’t just Florida’s shooting that struggled without Appleby. The ball-movement did, as well.

The Gators had 10 turnovers in this one, including four from Castleton down low, and that resulted in 17 points for the Wildcats. In a game where UF was already struggling to remain competitive, it simply couldn’t afford that.

UK wasn't a one-man show on offense

While it would be easy to focus on Tshiebwe’s play and the points going the other way off turnovers, that downplays the efforts from the Wildcats’ supporting cast. It wasn’t an overtly impressive shooting performance for UK, as it hit just 46.3% of its shots (marginally outshooting UF).

But Kentucky got some solid offensive play from its backcourt to supplement Tshiebwe’s production. Three guards scored in double figures, with starters Kellen Grady and TyTy Washington Jr. scoring 15 and 10 points, respectively. Grady hit 4 of his 11 shots from three, while Washington could have put even more up had he not exited late in the game with an injury of his own.

As if that wasn’t enough, Davion Mintz scored 11 coming off the bench, and the Wildcats almost had a fourth starter in double figures in Sahvir Wheeler, who had nine points on 4 of 7 shooting.

Florida has struggled a lot with defensive consistency this season. In some games, it has looked like one of the best units in the nation while in others, it has been entirely non-existent. This performance probably falls somewhere in-between, but regardless, the group didn’t do nearly enough to pull a road upset.

Now, it heads into a matchup with an Aggies team in College Station that is on an eight-game losing streak. A loss in that game could prove to be devastating to Florida’s NCAA Tournament hopes.

