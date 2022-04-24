3 takeaways from Jaguars pre-draft press conference with HC Doug Pederson, GM Trent Baalke

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Huber
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
    Jacksonville Jaguars
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Trent Baalke
    Trent Baalke
    American football executive
  • Doug Pederson
    American football player and coach

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson met with the media for the franchise’s pre-draft press conference on Friday. As expected, they didn’t reveal who they were going to take with the No. 1 overall pick next week.

However, there were some takeaways, like Baalke making it clear it wasn’t Aidan Hutchinson or bust on the Jaguars’ board.

“Again, we worry about our board and how we have players valued,” he said. “I really don’t pay much attention to what other people are thinking or saying because you don’t know. You don’t know what’s fact. You don’t know what’s fiction at this point. This is a unique period where I think there’s a lot of guys that are valued very similar …”

The popular pick for the Jaguars would be Hutchinson. Baalke would draw deep angst from some within the fan base again if he elected to pick Walker instead.

Here are a few of our takeaways from Friday’s press conference:

The Jaguars seemed organized and prepared again

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It was evident how coordinated the Jaguars, Baalke, and Pederson were in free agency. They clearly had a game plan and executed it to a T.

It seems like that is the case once again. Baalke said they are stepping away from the draft board for the weekend and will come back to it on Monday. That said, it seems like they are a meeting or two away from deciding on who will be the No. 1 selection.

The organization we’ve seen from the Jaguars this offseason has been a breath of fresh air compared to the dysfunction seen in previous years.

Jacksonville has done its homework on this year's wide receiver and running back class

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Pederson and Baalke were asked specifically about certain position groups in the draft. Two of those were the running back and receiver positions.

Pederson spoke on the receivers class and said it was good, but lacked depth. That could mean the Jags may have to take a receiver within the first two days if they want a significant contributor there.

Baalke was the one to speak about the running backs class. He told the media the mid-rounds was the sweet spot for the position. That’s perfect for the Jags, who probably don’t need to take a running back high after drafting Travis Etienne in Round 1 last season.

“At the running back position, I don’t think at the top end there’s that one guy or two guys that are first round type considerations,” Baalke said. “I think both those backs, talking about the Michigan State [RB Kenneth Walker III], Iowa State [RB Breece Hall], both those guys are good football players. There’s some quality depth in the middle of the draft we feel. I don’t know if it’s necessarily a deep draft at the running back position, but I do think there’s going to be some quality backs that come out of especially the middle rounds of this draft.”

The Jags have met with running backs Hassan Haskins (from Michigan) and Tyrion Davis-Price (from Louisiana State). Those are prospects they likely wouldn’t have to spend anything more than a fifth-round pick on.

Baalke and Pederson value drafting talent over needs

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – JULY 29: General Manager Trent Baalke of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on July 29, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Jacksonville surprised a lot of people last season with their draft picks like taking Etienne with its second first-round pick, signaling that the front office valued their grades and overall talent over needs. They reiterated that on Friday.

“We had that discussion today with the coach, and yesterday,” Baalke said. “This league’s about having the best players and sometimes you have a need, and you want to force a need and you get a lesser player. When you’re in that circumstance, my thought process has always been [to] take the best player available. You’re hoping that need and best player available come together, but when they don’t, you take the best player. You never go wrong making one room stronger, so that’s how we’ve always approached it.

“We’ve had that discussion with the coaching staff, and I think I’ll let [Head Coach] Doug [Pederson] speak to that as well from a coaching perspective.”

After winning just three games last season, this isn’t a bad approach for the Jags. In fact, in a division like the AFC South, it may help the Jags close the talent gap between them and their main rivals like the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts, who are good teams but not necessarily elite.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Former Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn dies at 62

    Former NFL linebacker Clayton Weishuhn died in a car wreck near his hometown of Wall, Texas, on Friday, Charles Bryce of the San Angelo Standard-Times reports. Weishuhn was 62. Weishuhn, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle in a one-car rollover accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety [more]

  • Jaguars fielding no offers for top pick, narrow choice to 4

    The Jacksonville Jaguars are open to trading the No. 1 pick in next week’s NFL draft, something they never would have considered a year ago. “Nobody’s called directly,” Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said Friday, less than one week before the draft. This one is less clear, with Baalke and new coach Doug Pederson offering few clues other than acknowledging they have narrowed their choice to four guys.

  • Five predictions for the Commanders five days out from 2022 NFL Draft

    Whether it's confusing or clear, JP Finlay has five predictions for Washington with draft day approaching.

  • Jaguars say they're considering four players for 2022 NFL draft's No. 1 pick

    Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said they have not received any calls from teams wanting to trade up to land the No. 1 pick.

  • 5 potential NFL landing spots for LB Christian Harris

    Here are five potential landing spots for former Alabama linebacker Christian Harris in the 2022 NFL draft.

  • Texans should consider UAB edge rusher Alex Wright in the 2022 NFL draft

    The Houston Texans should take a look at former UAB defensive end Alex Wright if they need to prepare for the future along the edge.

  • North Korea's Kim praises South's departing Moon

    STORY: In a rare bout of friendly exchange, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un reportedly traded letters this past week with South Korea's outgoing President Moon Jae-in.The letters, reported by North Korean state media KCNA and confirmed by Moon's office, come despite strained border ties and flaring tensions over Pyongyang's recent weapons tests.KCNA said Moon sent a letter to Kim on Wednesday in which he promised to continue pushing for unification, based on joint declarations reached at the Inter-Korean summits of 2018, despite calling the situation 'difficult'. Kim reportedly replied on Thursday that their summits were 'historic' and 'gave people hope for the future'. And on Friday, KCNA said Kim thanked Moon for trying to improve relations between the two countries, calling the letter exchange an expression of 'deep trust'. Moon is set to step down in May.He urged Kim on Friday to commit to talks under his replacement, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol.South Korean Presidential Blue House Spokesperson, Park Kyung-Mee. "President Moon said the progress of dialogue is now up to the incoming government, and he hopes that Chairman Kim to keep following a great cause of peace in the Korean peninsula and commit to inter-Korean cooperation."Moon staked his legacy on improving inter-Korean ties, and helped arrange unprecedented meetings between Kim and then-U.S. President Donald Trump in a bid to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula.However those talks ultimately failed, and relations between the two Koreas deteriorated, with Pyongyang criticizing what it called Seoul's 'double standards' over its weapons development. Tensions sharply escalated last month after North Korea launched intercontinental ballistic missiles, breaking a self-imposed 2017 moratorium, with concerns that it may also restart its nuclear tests. South Korean and U.S. troops also began their annual joint military drills this week, which North Korea routinely denounces as rehearsals for war.

  • NFL Rumors: New York Giants looking to trade Kadarius Toney

    The New York Giants reportedly are shopping 2021 first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

  • White Sox vs. Twins Highlights

    Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez log four-hit games to lift the Twins to a 9-2 win over the White Sox

  • 49ers can cut Jimmy Garoppolo, even if he can’t pass physical

    With the 49ers playing the waiting game with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and with Garoppolo not necessarily inclined to play along, some have asked whether the player’s offseason shoulder surgery could keep the 49ers from cutting him. It’s a non-issue. Under the labor deal, Garoppolo would be entitled to up to $2 million in salary from [more]

  • 2022 Mock Draft and Market Report

    Eric Froton mocks the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft along with a look at the betting markets for each pick. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Johnny Manziel still playing football with a new perspective

    Johnny Manziel is still playing football with a new perspective

  • Kendrick Perkins: Kevin Durant quit; Celtics have snatched Nets' soul

    Former Boston Celtics center Kendrick Perkins, who was once a teammate of Kevin Durant as well, didn't hold back postgame on what he believes happened to the Brooklyn Nets.

  • 2022 NFL mock draft: Latest 3-round projections with comp picks

    Check out the latest three-round projection for the 2022 NFL draft from Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling

  • Miami, meet Haley and Hanna. They’re big-time TikTok stars (and play basketball, too)

    Miami is going to going to be seeing double soon.

  • Former Lakers superstar wants to coach the team – with one caveat

    One of the greatest Lakers players ever is interested in coaching his former team, but he has a big demand that would need to be met.

  • Tyson Fury lands vicious uppercut to put Dillian Whyte out, retain heavyweight title

    If Tyson Fury follows through on his intention to retire, the final punch of his career may wind up being his best.

  • USC spring game takeaways: Caleb Williams lives up to hype and others show promise

    USC coach Lincoln Riley was encouraged by the energy during the Trojans' spring game, which featured big plays from Caleb Williams and some surprises.

  • Bears land a top playmaking receiver in new 7-round NFL mock draft

    The Bears address some important needs in Chad Reuter's new 7-round mock draft, including a top playmaker at receiver for Justin Fields.

  • Takeaways from USFL's second weekend: Jeff Fisher still searching for first win

    The second weekend of the rebooted USFL saw four more contests staged in Birmingham, Alabama. Jeff Fisher is still searching for win No. 1.