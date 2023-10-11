3 Takeaways: Indiana basketball’s new supporting cast needs to ‘step up and play’

MINNEAPOLIS — The moment is now for the remaining members of Indiana basketball’s 2022 signing class.

That was a point Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson made multiple times when talking to reporters at Big Ten Media Days made on Tuesday in Minneapolis.

“They are not freshmen anymore, you know?” Woodson said. “I'm pushing them in that direction. We are going to need them.”

More: 3 Takeaways: Indiana women’s basketball well past the 24-hour rule at Big Ten Media Days

They in this case is Malik Reneau, C.J. Gunn and Kaleb Banks, all four-star 2022 signees that all had limited roles last year.

“I can't wait on them,” Woodson said. “I need them to be ready to play this season.”

Reneau played the most of the three last season with 6.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-9 forward was one of only three IU players to play in all 35 games.

“His body is in much better shape than it was his freshman year,” Woodson said. “A lot of that had to do with the fact that he stuck around this summer…I'm expecting big things out of him because he's very talented and can do a lot of things on the floor. So he's just got to continue to work.”

More: Mike Woodson on why 1 Assembly Hall game in IU-UK series: 'Only way I could get it done.'

Gunn and Banks had more limited playing time, but that won’t impact Woodson’s expectations for them.

“The seniors are going to need that supporting cast to help us get where we need to get,” Woodson said.

Gunn, a 6-foot-6 guard out of Lawrence North, has the potential to be a source of offense for the Hoosiers. He was his high school’s all-time leading scorer in points per game average and averaged 23.5 points as a senior while shooting 46.8%.

“He's shown that during the summer work and scrimmages, he's had some pretty good scrimmages,” Woodson said. “I want more. You are going to have to defend and rebound and do all the other intangible things to help us win basketball games."

The urgency for Woodson is because IU is only returning three of the nine players who averaged double-digit minutes last year.

TJD blueprint a fit for Kel’el Ware

Woodson has laid out a similar challenge for Kel’el Ware that he did for Trayce Jackson-Davis two years ago.

"If I can get Ware to be as active as Trayce was, before we started two years ago with Trayce he was a non-active player to me,” Woodson said. “That was the selling point in me telling him that and him coming back trying to prove me wrong and he did because he became so active, and a lot of our defense fed off him too.”

The former five-star signee signed with Oregon as a decorated McDonald's All-American who was projected to be a lottery pick. Things didn’t quite work out as expected with his former coach Dana Altman questioning his work ethic.

Ware averaged 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game and he went through a stretch during conference play where he didn’t even average 10 minutes a game.

He transferred to Indiana to work with Woodson and resurrect his NBA prospects.

“Ware is 7-2, he's very skilled, and should be able to block shots and rebound the ball and do the things big man are supposed to do,” Woodson said. “I got to make sure to push him in that direction."

Woodson is going to use the success Jackson-Davis had in his system as a proof of concept for Ware.

"I wouldn't hesitate to put on tape and show him and compare some of the things he's done so far that he's been with me that he's got a long way to go to catch up to where Trayce was,” Woodson said.

Woodson respecting his elders on expansion topics

One topic that came up frequently at this year’s Big Ten Media Days was how the league will handle the addition of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington next year.

How many league games will there be? How will the conference address travel concerns? Woodson is leaving the topics for others to debate.

“I'm so new in the college game, I'm not here to buck the system or anything like that,” Woodson said. “The Izzo's and guys that have been around awhile, they've seen the league grow from the time they started and the game it is today.”

Woodson’s coaching career goes back nearly 30 years, but he still considers himself a fresh face in the Big Ten. Only two coaches have come in after he was hired — Maryland’s Kevin Willard and Penn State’s Mike Rhoades. Izzo will be entering his 28th year as the Spartans coach this season.

“I've always been a competitor, however many games they set up, I'm good,” Woodson said, with a smile.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: What we learned from Indiana basketball at Big Ten Media Days