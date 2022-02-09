3 takeaways from the hiring of Frisman Jackson as Steelers WR coach

In something of a surprise announcement on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had hired former Carolina Panthers wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson for the same job with Pittsburgh. The main reason it came as a surprise was because the team never announced Ike Hilliard had been fired. Nevertheless, the Steelers made the change and here are our takeaways from this move.

Underrated area of need

If the addition of Jackson does nothing but help advance the development of Chase Claypool, the hire is worth it. No unit had more talent and underperformed quite the way the wide receivers did last season.

Connections to Canada are obvious

Jackson and offensive coordinator Matt Canada coached together at North Carolina State and have history. I’m sure Jackson’s familiarity with Canada’s offensive philosophy certainly played a role in Jackson’s fit with the team.

Still not the big hire they need

I concede that despite Jackson’s lack of success as a coach if he can get more out of the receivers than Ike Hilliard did, it will be a solid hire. But it still isn’t the assistant coach hire we are waiting for. That will come when the Steelers get their new offensive line coach. As much as the receivers underperformed last season, the offensive line was worse.

