3 takeaways as Florida takes down Georgia for 4th-straight win

It looked like the Gators were finally going to have a low-stress close to a game after they needed comebacks to win the prior three. Florida held the lead against Georgia for all 40 minutes with as much as a 14-point margin separating them in the final eight minutes of the game.

But, as anyone who has watched this team this season (or for the last several, for that matter) is well aware, nothing comes easy for UF, and the matchup against the Bulldogs was no exception. They managed to close that gap and bring the game within one possession in the final three minutes.

However, a clutch three-pointer from Tyree Appleby and some strong defense down the stretch was enough to preserve a 72-63 win. That may not move the needle on the NCAA Tournament resume for Florida (16-8, 6-5 SEC), but it keeps the bubble team’s postseason hopes alive for at least another few days.

Here are the takeaways from the win over Georgia (6-18, 1-10 SEC).

The Myreon Jones game finally happened

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

OK, so the headline may be a little bit misleading here. To be clear, Jones has had a few impressive outings this season, but he’s struggled quite a bit with consistency in his shot and with other aspects of his game, as well. The win over UGA was easily his most complete performance of the season.

He scored a season-high 23 points while making seven three-pointers (a career-high). He was going for broke from behind the arc, as all 11 of his shot attempts were from three. And while he mostly remains an offensive specialist, he also had some nice defensive plays in this one, blocking two shots and notching a steal.

He headlined one of Florida’s better shooting performances of the season, especially in the first half. The team was above 50% from the field in that frame, and while that number dropped to 37.9% in the second, there were still several players who had solid games.

Colin Castleton finished with 13 points in his second game back from a shoulder injury, and Appleby also finished in double figures scoring with 11 points despite being held scoreless in the first half and shooting just 3 of 11 for the game (with all of his makes being from three, also). The way the shooting fell off certainly allowed this one to be closer than it should’ve been, but it’s only good news for the Gators if Jones is starting to heat up.

Story continues

Gators still struggling on the boards even with Castleton's return...

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Losing Castleton, one of the conference’s best players, was hard enough for the Gators. To lose his backup and the only other experienced big man on the roster in Jason Jitoboh for the year was almost too much to bear.

This team desperately needed its senior center back on the court to have a chance at making an NCAA Tournament run, and though he came back in Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, this team still had issues on the boards. It was out-rebounded by 12 against the Rebels (including a 14-4 margin on the offensive boards).

Castleton still managed seven boards in that game and topped that with nine in this one, but once again, Florida lost the rebounding battle. This time, the margin was 38-33, and 13-8 when it came to offensive rebounds. Those second-chance opportunities led to 15 Bulldogs points, which certainly played no small role in the comeback effort.

Florida simply needs to start playing tougher basketball on the inside, because if it’s struggling this much against arguably the worst power-conference team in the country, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe — who is averaging 15 rebounds per game — will have a field day on Saturday in Rupp Arena.

...and the interior defense doesn't look great either

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Georgia shot just 37.5% from the field and 20% from three for the game, and those percentages were even worse in the second half when it mounted its comeback effort. At first glance, it looks like a solid defensive performance from the Gators. And it was in many ways, but the cracks still show even against a team like UGA.

Though the Bulldogs’ leading scorers were a pair of guards in Kario Oquendo (22 points) and Aaron Cook (14). But neither shot the ball particularly well, with Oquendo going just 7 of 19 — and 0-for-5 from three — and Cook going 4 of 11. Both relied on the line for much of their offense, combining for 12 points from the charity stripe.

Georgia ultimately attempted 20 free throws in this one, making 16 of them. UF’s two starting frontcourt players in Castleton and Anthony Duruji each committed three fouls. It also struggled against 6-foot-10-inch Bulldogs big man Braelen Bridges, who had 12 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.

There’s no denying that this team’s interior defense is still night and day with and without Castleton, but he’s not a fix-all for this team’s woes, even on the interior, and this team absolutely has to stop gifting its opponents so many opportunities, whether it’s from fouls, offensive rebounds or turnovers — of which the Gators had 11, five of them coming from Duruji.

Florida should be grateful to find itself still on the bubble with its best player healthy once again, but it is entering an absolutely brutal four-game stretch that features road bouts against Kentucky and Texas A&M followed by a homestand against the No. 1 team in the country in Auburn and the team who just beat it in Arkansas. These next few games will make or break the Gators’ season, and if they play like they did in the second half of this one, they won’t be pleased with their record in that gauntlet.

[listicle id=77202]

[vertical-gallery id=77205]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1