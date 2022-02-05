3 takeaways as Florida survives in overtime to take down Ole Miss

For the third straight game, the Gators needed a second-half comeback. And in Saturday’s home matchup against Ole Miss, they also needed overtime. Florida earned a 62-57 win to narrowly avoid a season sweep at the hands of a Rebels team that ranks No. 102 in the NET. But it sure wasn’t pretty.

Star center Colin Castleton returned to the floor for UF (15-8, 5-5 SEC) after missing the previous four games, and though his presence on the court was a boon, it didn’t keep the team from having yet another slow start.

They trailed by nine at the half before taking control of the game in the second. However, the Gators would squander a nine-point lead of their own, and it took extra minutes to put away a feisty Mississippi (12-11, 3-7 SEC) team.

A Quadrant 3 loss at home would have likely ended (or at least severely wounded) Florida’s postseason hopes, but those remain alive as it enters the back half of conference play. Here are the takeaways from a close call against the Rebels.

Castleton's return helped, but it didn't solve Florida's problems inside

There’s no denying that this team is at its best when Castleton is on the floor. In the four games without him, its offense became almost entirely one-dimensional. The low-post offense disappeared, and the Gators’ only hope was perimeter shooting. Defensively, they also struggled to defend the paint without him.

With Castleton making his return, UF improved in both regards. He was a major factor on offense in this one, leading the team with 17 points on 6 of 12 shooting. After the offense in the paint was non-existent in the last few games, it scored 24 points there in this one and held the Rebels to just 15.

Castleton’s presence gives this team a much greater margin for error on both ends of the court, but things were far from perfect even with him back. He made some big plays on the boards, and his seven rebounds tied with Phlandrous Fleming Jr. for the team-high. But as a team, Florida didn’t fare very well inside.

It was out-rebounded 44-32 in this one, with 7-foot Rebels center Nysier Brooks bringing down nine while also scoring 11 points. However, the really damning aspect was UF’s ability (or lack thereof) to box out. Ole Miss had 14 offensive rebounds to Florida’s four, and that differential was 6-0 in the first half.

UF did better in that regard in the second, but it still struggled and gave up 14 second-chance points. In a game that was low-scoring in regulation, the Gators are lucky that didn’t prove to be decisive.

This team continues to be hamstrung by poor shooting

Once again, Florida won a game in spite of its offensive performance, not because of it. The Gators were consistently sub-par when it came to shooting the ball in this one, hitting just 41.2% of their shots for the game and finishing below the 45% mark in both halves.

Castleton’s return at least brought another dimension to UF’s offensive game plan, and it needed it, as the outside shots just weren’t falling. It was another poor outing from behind the arc, and Florida was just 8 of 25 from long range for the game.

Outside of Castleton, only two players scored in double figures, with Fleming and Tyree Appleby each reaching 10 points. But the former shot just 4 of 11, and the latter 1 of 10 (scoring seven of his points at the line). Myreon Jones hit a key three late in overtime, but he scored just eight points for the game.

With their star big man back on the floor, the Gators can at least compete physically with the league’s better teams. But against teams that can score with consistency, Florida will continue to lose if it doesn’t figure out something on offense.

Florida delivers one of its best perimeter defensive performances of the year

While the offense did not do much to secure the victory on Saturday, the same cannot be said about the defense. This was a unit that began the year looking like a lockdown group before struggling much more over the last couple months. In this one, though, it was great.

Florida forced 14 turnovers, seven in each half, and it held the Rebels to just a 32.8% shooting performance for the game. Though Ole Miss was more successful inside than at the perimeter, UF totaled seven blocked shots in this one including three each for Castleton and Fleming.

The Gators were especially dominant in the second half, when Mississippi missed its first 12 shots from the field and only had one point in the first nine minutes of the half. Things didn’t get much better for the Rebels, who shot 5 of 21 in the final frame.

Guards Tye Fagan and Matt Murrell managed to score in double figures with 15 and 14 points, respectively, but the former turned the ball over nine times himself while the latter made just four of his 16 shots for the game.

If there was anything for Florida to build on from this game, it’s the way it held the Rebels sharpshooters in check, albeit without Ole Miss’ two leading scorers available. Jarkel Joiner is out for six weeks, while Daeshun Ruffin, who scored a season-high 21 points in the win over the Gators two weeks ago, suffered a season-ending knee injury against LSU on Tuesday night.

