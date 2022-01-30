3 takeaways as Florida pulls off big comeback to beat Oklahoma in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Late in the first half of Florida’s game against Oklahoma State, it looked like the shorthanded Gators were heading for a blowout. They trailed 32-16 with 6:28 to play in the period, and though they cut that deficit to 10 points at the half, a bad 20 minutes of basketball had the team reeling at the break.

But the final 20 minutes were an entirely different story. UF outscored OSU 49-27 in the second half, dominating on both ends of the floor and taking control of the game en route to a comfortable 81-72 win. The Cowboys (10-10), who are ineligible for the postseason, had little to play for other than bragging rights, but they gave Florida all it could handle and almost dealt a devastating blow to its already wanting NCAA Tournament resume.

This was a much-needed Quadrant 2 win for the Gators (13-8) in front of the home crowd. Closing out conference play with both big men injured won’t be a breeze by any means, but this win will at least maintain its position on the bubble. Here are the takeaways from Florida’s impressive comeback.

Gators' defense takes over the game

Florida had no answer for the Cowboys in the first half despite the absence of second-leading scorer Bryce Williams. They shot 19 of 30 (63.3%) from the field in the opening frame, nearly cracking the 50-point threshold in the process. With the offense playing incredibly poorly, it didn’t look like the Gators had much hope of salvaging this one.

But UF came out of the locker room playing at a new level of intensity on defense. The aggressive press forced 12 second-half turnovers which resulted in 15 points, fueling the comeback effort. The team finished with six blocks, all of them coming in the second half, and three of them came from Tuongthach Gatkek.

The JUCO transfer is taking over a much bigger role after Jason Jitoboh suffered a season-ending eye injury against Tennessee on Wednesday night. Colin Castleton is still out indefinitely as well, and though he didn’t start, Gatkek saw 22 minutes of action. He finished with a respectable eight points and three rebounds in addition to his work around the rim.

Oklahoma State’s outside shooting fell off, too. It was just 7 of 24 in the second half (and 1 of 8 from three), though two players finished in double figures in Isaac Likekele (14 points) and Bryce Thompson (12 points). Regardless, Florida’s defense returned to form in the second half, which was a welcome sight.

Shooters find their stroke

Much like the defense, Florida’s offense was abysmal in the first half. It shot 34.5% and hit just 5 of 20 three-point attempts. Much like in previous games without Castleton, the Gators didn’t have much on offense beyond the deep shot.

While that strategy didn’t change a lot in the second half, its efficiency sure did. The Gators hit 50% of their shots in the second half and managed to get hot from beyond the arc, matching their first-half total of five threes but on just 11 attempts. Tyree Appleby had one of the best games of his career, finishing with 21 points, while Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (14 points), Kowacie Reeves (11) and Anthony Duruji (10) each scored in double figures.

But while the shooting did improve, the real story of the second half was what happened at the charity stripe.

Florida’s operating with a major matchup weakness right now with no one available that’s taller than 6-foot-9-inches. But in this one, it was able to leverage that size mismatch into 28 fouls from the Cowboys, putting the Gators at the line 41 times (they converted on 33 of them).

Simply put, this comeback wouldn’t have been possible had UF not had so many opportunities at the line (or taken advantage of those opportunities).

Florida had to have this one

This win was significant, to say the least. But the significance doesn’t come from what it does for Florida’s pedigree. Rather, it comes from what a loss would have done. The Gators are already in trouble after a pair of unfortunate injuries, and it’s hard to escape the feeling that things could have entered a bit of a spiral had Saturday’s game gone differently.

This team has been prone to extended skids, and a loss in this game would have marked its second three-game losing streak in the month of January. That’s not the way you want to be playing this time of year. At least, not if you have NCAA Tournament aspirations.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi moved the Gators from the First Four Out to the Last Four In with the win, but this squad will still almost certainly be sweating in the weeks leading up to selection Sunday. But a loss on Saturday would have done a lot of damage.

Florida has just one Quadrant 1 win this season, which came over Ohio State in Fort Myers in November. But it has lost its five other Quadrant 1 contests, and a loss to the Cowboys would have moved it to .500 in Quadrant 2 games. With the next three games appearing to be winnable before a road matchup against Kentucky, Florida has an opportunity to turn things around a bit, but a loss on Saturday could have sent the season down the drain.

Considering coach Mike White hasn’t missed an NCAA Tournament since his first season, he would be well served to keep that downward spiral from happening.

