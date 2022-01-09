3 takeaways as Florida loses to Auburn to drop its 2nd-straight game

It was a valiant effort on the road against the No. 9 Auburn Tigers, but Florida dropped its second-straight game to begin SEC play in spite of that. The Gators overcame an early deficit and fought to the end, but the Tigers ultimately pulled away late in the second half to secure an 85-73 win.

Florida (9-5, 0-2 SEC) clearly was impacted early on by the raucous home crowd at Auburn Arena. Heading into Saturday night’s contest, UF had only played one true road game this season, a loss to Oklahoma. Auburn (14-1, 3-0 SEC) jumped out to a 13-point lead in the first 10 minutes, which the Gators had to fight hard just to cut to nine at the break.

The team never led in this one after hitting a three to score the first points of the game, and though it cut the lead to one in the second half, Auburn’s offensive barrage proved to be too much.

Florida had an opportunity for a huge win in this game, but it came up short once again and will have to dig itself out of an early hole in conference play. Here are three takeaways from the latest setback.

Colin Castleton did all he could

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

After a hot start to the season, Colin Castleton cooled off considerably. Against teams where he could flex his size advantage, he has dominated, but against frontcourts that have a pulse, he’s been a bit iffy. Saturday’s game was a big challenge for him, and he mostly looked the part.

He was the team’s leading scorer by far with 22 points, which he reached by making seven of 14 shots and eight of his 11 free throw attempts. He notched yet another double-double with 10 rebounds, he had two blocks and he held Auburn’s Walker Kessler to just six points. The North Carolina transfer actually boasted a size advantage on Castleton, as he stands at 7-foot-1-inch, but he lost the battle.

Kessler had eight rebounds, but he also turned it over three times and ultimately fouled out, leaving Auburn shorthanded inside. Castleton hasn’t looked like a preseason First Team All-SEC player since the first few games of the season, but he certainly did his part in a losing effort on Saturday night. It’s just a shame that Florida can’t find much offense outside of him.

The outside shooting is a real problem

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to find a lot of offensive bright spots outside of Castleton. Forward Anthony Duruji was the second-leading scorer with 14 points followed by guard Myreon Jones with 13. Both hit 50% of their shots and had solid games, but they didn’t exactly take over the game offensively. Meanwhile, only one other Gator scored in double figures — point guard Tyree Appleby — but the majority of his 11 points came on free throws and he shot just 2 of 7 from the field, though he did have nine assists.

Appleby’s production has been a bit disappointing over the last few games, and though Jones has shown signs of being the player who led Penn State in scoring last year, his shooting has been too inconsistent. Those inconsistencies are impacting the rest of the team, as well. UF’s shooting was equally mediocre in both halves, as it shot 41.4% for the game.

The three-point ball once again didn’t fall very often, as Florida hit just six of its 22 tries. The team even disappointed from the free-throw line, hitting just 19 of the 28 tries it was gifted. The Gators have demonstrated excellent ball movement at times this season, but they haven’t always been able to take advantage of that. This was another one of those games, and UF is surely kicking itself for the sheer number of missed opportunities.

Remember when the defense was good?

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Florida’s aforementioned shooting problems are certainly frustrating, but they aren’t exactly anything new. The offensive side has been this team’s limiting factor all season, but the saving grace has been the defense. It was a brick wall of a unit earlier in the season, but the cracks in that wall are starting to show now that we’ve reached conference play.

UF gave up 80 points for the first time this season in Wednesday night’s loss to Alabama, and it did so again this time around. Guard K.D. Johnson absolutely went off, leading the team with 23 points on 7 of 13 shooting. The only other starter in double figures was forward Jabari Smith, who scored 13 points, but the Tigers got a lot of production from their bench.

Thirty-five points, to be exact. Much of that legwork was done by forward Jaylin Williams (14 points) and guard Wendell Green Jr. (13 points). On the whole, Auburn shot 53.6% from the field and was even more lights out in the second half, hitting 57.1% of its shots. The team was even pushing 50% from the three-point line, hitting 8 of 18 attempts.

If there was one bright spot for Florida’s defense, it was the fact that it forced 16 turnovers. While that resulted in 22 points for the Gators, it was partially mitigated by UF’s own 12 turnovers which resulted in 13 Tigers points. Florida’s lockdown defense from the early part of the season seems to be gone, and if the team can’t find a way to bring it back, it’s going to be a long couple of months of SEC competition.

