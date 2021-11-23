3 takeaways from Florida’s convincing win over California in the Fort Myers Tip-Off

Florida continued its undefeated start in the 2021-22 season on Monday night in the opening round of the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Facing the California Golden Bears on a neutral court, the Gators controlled this one for most of it.

Though the first 10 minutes were tight and featured six lead changes, UF ultimately began to pull away toward the end of the half, taking a 19-point lead to the locker room. It led by as much as 26 in the final frame before ultimately pulling out an 80-60 win.

Florida (4-0) will take on Ohio State in the championship game on Wednesday after the Buckeyes upset No. 21 Seton Hall on a last-second three-pointer. California (2-3), meanwhile, will take on the Pirates. With another impressive outing in the books for UF hoops, here are three takeaways from the game.

Florida continues to overcome slow starts

This game didn’t end up being particularly close, but as mentioned above, it was back-and-forth in the early going. Florida shot just 7 of 19 to open the game, while Cal shot a slightly better 7 of 16 in that same span. But the Gators exploded on offense in the final few minutes of the half, making six-straight shots from the field at one point as they entered the locker room with a 46-27 lead.

These slow starts have been a bit of a trend through the first four games. In each of them, the opening minutes have been competitive before Florida has managed to pull away a bit before halftime (with the exception of the Florida State game, which UF trailed at the break). But the Gators have been able to overcome them, and their undefeated record remains intact.

However, in matchups against more talented opponents — such as the Buckeyes on Wednesday — Florida could find itself in trouble if it performs poorly on offense in the early going. Still, UF ultimately found its way in this one, and the offensive issues didn’t linger. That’s a positive trend for White’s team, as his squads have struggled historically with mid-game dry spells.

This team can spread the ball around

On last year’s team, the responsibility to score rested almost entirely on Tre Mann‘s shoulders. The offense ran through him, and if he was cold from the field, the Gators didn’t have many other players who could pick up that slack. That couldn’t be further from the case with this year’s team, whose offense is built almost entirely around ball movement.

That means that a lot of guys are capable of getting in on the action, and that was the case against the Golden Bears. Four Florida players scored in double figures, led by Colin Castleton, who had 16 on 6 of 11 shooting. Tyree Appleby scored 15, with seven of his points coming at the line, while transfers Myreon Jones and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Jones started out hot, hitting two three-pointers in the opening minutes, and his 11 points at the half led the team, but he only took two shots in the entire second half. Fleming, meanwhile, continues improve on the offensive end as he scored in double figures for the second-straight game.

“That’s what Phlan brings every day,” Castleton said of Fleming’s performance. “He’s a confident player and he has a really unique skillset for his position and size. He just knows how to play basketball really well. It was good to see him get going because he had some issues lingering with an injury and a little bit of an issue we had with the flu bug. But, I’m glad to see him get his confidence back.”

Even C.J. Felder, who played a season-high 17 minutes, got in on the action, scoring eight points largely thanks to two makes from downtown. Anthony Duruji, meanwhile, scored seven points.

All in all, it was a very successful offensive night for the Gators, who broke 80 points for the second-straight game. They shot 51.9% from the field, and though the 12-10 turnover-to-assist ratio is certainly something it will need to clean up, this is an offense that will spread you out and find open looks.

“We had pretty good ball movement,” coach Mike White said after the game. “Obviously, it wasn’t perfect and there was a lot of stuff to clean up with setting and using screens, and a couple of decisions here and there that we need to sharpen… Our assists number is not as high as you would like to see it, but to score 80 against a Mark Fox-coached team, you must have done some good things offensively. They’re always so solid and disciplined defensively. We did also get some extra possessions by creating those turnovers.”

If it can shoot a little more consistently, it will be very dangerous come SEC play.

The defense continues to look the part

Coach Mike White’s teams are always known for their lockdown defenses, and with this year’s group adding two mid-major conference defensive players of the year in Brandon McKissic and Fleming, it was expected to be one of his better defenses. This team has met and maybe even exceeded expectations on that front.

After completely shutting down Milwaukee’s offense on Thursday night, the Gators basically did the same thing again on Monday night, this time against a Power Five team. Cal scored just 27 points in the opening half, shooting just 40.9% from the field in the process. Though that mark increased to 46.4% in the second half and the Golden Bears were only outscored by one point in that period, the game was essentially over at halftime.

Castleton continues to be a dominant force inside, and he led the team in rebounds with eight in addition to leading it in scoring. The Gators forced 18 turnovers, and McKissic led the way in terms of steals with three while Appleby and true freshman Kowacie Reeves, who was held scoreless in seven minutes, each totaled two. Duruji and Castleton also had one block each.

Florida took advantage of those turnovers, scoring 19 points off them. That helped put California in a hole that it didn’t have the scorers to dig itself out of. Only guard Jordan Shepherd scored in double figures with 15 points, his second-best outing of the season, while forward Andre Kelly scored nine.

“I feel like we’re getting more and more connected,” Castleton said about the defensive intensity. “We’re getting better. People don’t realize we are all still meshing, and we came together very quickly. But, we’ve set a standard at a certain level and we’re trying to play above that every night… Not just hit that goal, but we’re trying to play above our standard every single night.”

A lot has been said about this defense this season and for good reason. Through four games, it seems to be the real deal.

