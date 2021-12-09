3 takeaways from Florida’s big response against North Florida

The Gators had to play again on Wednesday night just 48 hours removed from what may be the worst loss in program history, a 15-point setback at home against Texas Southern on Monday night. The Gators were ineffective in almost every aspect of the game in that one.

Against the 2-8 North Florida Ospreys, however, things went differently. Florida didn’t entirely right the ship, and there are still some things it needs to tune-up before SEC play begins. But the Gators were much better this time around. They took control early and never let go, getting back in the win column with an 85-55 win.

Beating an Ospreys team that entered ranked No. 326 in the NET won’t do much to resuscitate Florida’s image, and it needs to beat Maryland on Sunday in Brooklyn to really start to get back on track. But all you can do is win the games in front of you, and that’s what UF did against UNF. Here are some things the team did better in this one and some areas it still needs to work on.

The offense was better but still leaves much to be desired

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Florida’s shooting was downright abysmal in the loss to Texas Southern on Monday night. The offense played better in this one, but not quite as well as you would like to see against a struggling mid-major opponent. It shot 44.6% from the field (though it was better in the second half, hitting shots at a 48.5% clip in that frame).

Colin Castleton was the best offensive player in this one, leading the team with a career-high 26 points on 9 of 17 shooting, followed by Myreon Jones with 14 points and Tyree Appleby with 13. Jones continues to be one of the team’s most reliable offensive players, while Appleby had a nice bounce-back game after a bad outing in the loss to TSU, making all three of his shots and going 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Appleby also hit his lone attempt than three, while Jones was just 1 of 5 in that regard. Hitting downtown shots continues to be a problem for this Florida team, and its 5 of 23 mark from beyond the arc still isn’t good enough.

UF did a better job on converting open looks in this game, especially in the paint (where it scored 48 of its points). But the outside shooting is still not where it needs to be, especially against a team like the Ospreys.

Takeaways proved to be the difference-maker

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

While the Gators looked improved on both ends of the court in this one, the real star of the show in this one was the defense, especially when it came to forcing turnovers. The Ospreys had a shocking 28 turnovers in this one as a team, and while there were certainly some unforced errors and bad passes mixed in there, it had a lot to do with the intensity Florida was bringing defensively.

UF had 21 total steals, with Appleby leading the way with four, followed by C.J. Felder and Elijah Kennedy with three and then five other players with two. The mistakes Florida forced led to 33 of its 85 points, and its quick turnaround following turnovers contributed to its 28 points in the fastbreak.

As mentioned previously, a majority of Florida’s points came in the paint, and that’s due in large part to the fact that the team managed 10 dunks. UNF struggled to keep up with the tempo on both sides of the ball, and it shot just 34% from the field in this one.

The Gators’ defensive effort was lacking in the loss to Texas Southern but they did a much better job this time around.

The lack of intensity on the boards is a bit concerning

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

In the loss to Texas Southern, the Tigers inexplicably doubled up the Gators in rebounds 46-23 despite not having a player taller than 6-foot-9-inches in its starting lineup. Though it wasn’t nearly that lopsided this time around, Florida once again loss the rebounding battle, 39-36.

The teams were even on offensive boards at 12 each, but UNF did a better job capitalizing, netting 12-second chance points compared to Florida’s nine. For a team with one of the best centers in college basketball and a high-flying, athletic forward in Anthony Duruji, there isn’t much excuse for that discrepancy.

Castleton had eight rebounds, followed by Tuongthach Gatketk coming off the bench with six and guard Brandon McKissic with three. UNF’s big man, 6-foot-10-inch forward Jadyn Parker, outrebounded Castleton, earning nine himself to go with 12 points.

Florida only gave up 26 points in the paint, and its interior defense was much more solid in this one than it was against Texas Southern. But the lack of urgency in attacking the boards, especially against mid-major teams with losing records, is beginning to be a cause for concern.

