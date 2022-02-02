3 takeaways as Florida basketball wins tight game at Missouri

Tyree Appleby’s late-game heroics saved the day once again, as the Florida point guard sunk a pair of free throws with seven seconds left to clinch a tight 66-65 comeback win against the Missouri Tigers on the road on Wednesday afternoon.

In a game that was originally slated for 9 p.m. EST but was moved up to 3 p.m. as a result of inclement weather in the Columbia area, the Gators (14-8, 4-5 SEC) jumped out to a hot start offensively and led by as much as eight in the first half. But Missouri (8-13, 2-6 SEC) cut that lead to two before the break and quickly took control in the second half, leading by nine with 8:04 to play.

The final few minutes of the game were back-and-forth, but Appleby’s free throws gave Florida just enough to avoid taking a disastrous Quadrant 3 loss in conference play and keep its postseason hopes alive. Here are the takeaways from hard-fought win.

Free throws make the difference offensively

The three-point shot was falling for the Gators early in the game, and eight of their first nine makes were from downtown. Myreon Jones can take a lot of credit for that, as the Penn State transfer scored 15 of his game-high 18 points in the first half and made 5 of his 8 shots from three.

But that shooting cooled off down the stretch in the first half, and it fell off completely in the second. Florida shot just 6 of 20 from the field in the final period and finished the game just 10 of 23 from three-point range, with only two of those makes coming in the second half. The real difference-maker in this one proved to be free throws.

The Tigers committed 21 personal fouls, sending the Gators to the line 26 times (of which they made 22). Appleby’s contributions at the line didn’t just come on those final free throws; he finished second on the team in scoring with 17 points, and 10 of those came at the line where Appleby was perfect.

Anthony Duruji (14 points) and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (12) each also scored in double figures, but a combined nine of their points came at the line. It’s hard to be pleased with an offensive performance where you shoot 39.5% from the field, but UF’s efficacy at the line helped make up for the cold streaks.

Perimeter defense played well but Gators continue to struggle inside

Missouri finished this one shooting 50% from the field, but it can’t thank the outside shot for that. Of the Tigers’ 13 attempts from three-point range, it managed to make just five. Starting guards Jarron Coleman and DaJuan Gordon scored 12 points and 10 points, respectively, but both got into foul trouble and the latter fouled out after shooting just 3 of 9 for the game.

Florida’s perimeter defense has been up and down this season, but it played decently well in this one. That will be important down the stretch because UF has struggled tremendously inside with the injuries to Colin Castleton and Jason Jitoboh.

This one was no different. Mizzou totaled 32 points in the paint, and it won the battle on the boards 27-26 while also totaling two more second-chance points than Florida did. The Gators are forced to play a lot of small-ball with a four-guard lineup and 6-foot-7-inch Duruji frequently the biggest player on the court — and it shows.

Tuongthach Gatkek continues to be a bit rough around the edges, as he was 0 of 3 from the field in a scoreless outing while bringing in just four rebounds in 19 minutes of action. Still, Tigers bigs Kobe Brown and Trevon Brazile scored just eight points and seven points, respectively, though forward Ronnie DeGray III totaled 13 coming off the bench, which led the team.

This may not be a sustainable style of basketball for UF moving forward into the postseason, but it was good enough to avoid a bad loss on Wednesday.

Gators win in spite of a sloppy outing

Usually, when this team plays as sloppy as it did on Wednesday afternoon (especially on the road) it loses the game. A one-point win against the No. 155 team in the NET isn’t exactly anything to write home about, but it’s still impressive that the Gators won this game given the circumstances.

They turned the ball over 16 times, giving the Tigers 21 points going the other way. While nine of those were steals, the rest came from poor decision-making by the Gators. Florida also had foul problems of its own, sending Mizzou to the line 17 times. Luckily, the Tigers weren’t as efficient from the line and made just 12 of those. Still, that’s 33 points allowed off turnovers and fouls.

To be clear, it was far from a sterling game for Missouri. It had 13 turnovers itself which resulted in 17 points for Florida in addition to the 22 it netted at the line. But the Tigers did move the ball better, racking up 14 assists compared to UF’s seven, and the Gators objectively did not play very well in this game. Still, they got the win on the road in a must-win game with three starters and a bench player scoring in double figures. A Florida team on the bubble will certainly take that.

