3 takeaways as Florida basketball suffers its first setback of the season against Oklahoma

Florida’s perfect start to the 2021-22 season was spoiled on Wednesday night on the road in Norman against the Oklahoma Sooners. With the 74-67 loss, the Gators (6-1) move to 2-1 on the season in Quadrant 1 matchups.

UF overcame a disastrous start in which it missed seven of its first 10 shots and went down 9-0 to start the game. It snagged a brief lead before trailing by one at the half, but the Gators led 52-50 with less than 12 minutes to play in this one.

However, the bucket that gave the team that lead ultimately proved to be the last field goal the offense would manage for more than eight minutes, allowing the Sooners to stretch their lead out to as much as 10 in the final minutes. Florida fought back once again, cutting the lead to two with under two minutes to play, but it couldn’t overcome the poor offensive play as OU pulled away yet again in the final minutes.

It was a disappointing way to suffer your first loss of the season, and some of the problems that nearly cost the team its win over Ohio State were present yet again, this time proving more costly. Here are three takeaways.

The poor shooting was too much to overcome this time

AP Photo/Kyle Phillips

After a poor start in the opening minutes, Florida finished the first half playing pretty well offensively. It shot 53.8% in the frame, and it hit 11 of its 16 shots after making three of its first 10. However, that level of shooting quickly dropped off in the second half, when the Gators hit just 32.3% of their shots.

To make matters worse, the team was absolutely abysmal from behind the three-point line. It missed all nine of its first-half attempts, and it shot just 4 of 24 from behind the arc for the game (for those doing the math at home, that’s just 16.8%).

This has been a problem before; in the win over Ohio State, Florida shot below 40%. It managed to make up for that at the free-throw line by drawing fouls, and while that was the case in this one (UF had 18 free-throw attempts, of which it made 15) that wasn’t enough to overcome what was an excellent offensive game for Oklahoma.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. was once again the bright spot of the offense, scoring a team-high 17 points with six rebounds. Colin Castleton notched yet another double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Brandon McKissic and Tyree Appleby each scored 11. However, Appleby was 2 of 12 from the field, and his only makes (both threes) came in the final four minutes.

The Gators had a chance, but they weren’t consistent enough on offense to win.

The sloppiness is a cause for concern

AP Photo/Kyle Phillips

In spite of Florida’s offensive struggles, this was a game the team could have won. After all, as previously mentioned, it cut Oklahoma’s lead down to two in the final two minutes. But UF made far too many mistakes to win this game.

It turned the ball over 16 times, gifting OU extra possessions that resulted in 17 points. Castleton especially struggled to handle the ball underneath, and he had 16 turnovers by himself. Appleby, who is regarded as perhaps the best passer on the roster, had a three to two turnover to assist ratio to go with his shooting struggles, and McKissic also had three turnovers while recording no assists.

Fouls were also a problem for both teams. Each committed 17 fouls, and while the Sooners’ 14 points at the line were fewer than Florida’s, they had 33 points stemming from UF mistakes. It also certainly didn’t help that both Castleton and Anthony Duruji got into foul trouble, along with Myreon Jones, who scored just five points.

There aren’t going to be many games where the Gators shoot below 20 percent from three-point land, but the overall sloppiness in this game should be the greater cause for concern in the long term.

The defense is starting to look vulnerable

AP Photo/Kyle Phillips

After holding rival Florida State to 55 points, many — myself included — were singing this defense’s praises. This unit can still be very good, but that may have been a bit premature. Florida held on to beat Ohio State despite giving up 68 points and allowing the Buckeyes to drill more than half of their shots.

This time around, the team wasn’t so lucky. OU shot 49.1% for the game, keeping the offensive consistency up throughout the entire game. It scored 37 points in each half, and UF ultimately just could not keep up.

Forward Tanner Groves was phenomenal in this game, leading the team in scoring with 20 points on 8 of 11 shooting to go with eight rebounds. Forwared Jalen Hill scored 18, and the Gators allowed 38 points in the paint in this game. While Castleton and Duruji landing in foul trouble likely played a role in that, the fact remains that they need to do a better job defending inside (though Castleton did have four blocks).

The backcourt didn’t fare much better defensively, as guards Umoja Gibson and Jordan Goldwire scored 15 points and eight points, respectively. The Gators forced some mistakes, including 13 Oklahoma turnovers, but the Sooners also had very strong ball movement in this game, notching 16 assists.

This is an aggressive defense, but OU found a way to break the press. Coach Mike White could reevaluate the defensive strategy after this game, but regardless of whether we see a change in defensive philosophy against Texas Southern on Monday, Florida needs to tighten up after the last two games against quality teams have demonstrated a few chinks in its defensive armor.

