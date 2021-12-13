3 takeaways from Florida basketball’s near miss vs Maryland Terrapins

Things are starting to get a bit disconcerting for Mike White‘s team in Gainesville. After a perfect start to the season and earning a top-20 ranking in both major polls, Florida basketball dropped the third of four games in December, notching a disappointing 70-68 loss to the Maryland Terrapins in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Much like in their other games against Power Five opponents the Gators never really looked comfortable in this one though they managed to enter the locker room at halftime with a 33-33 tie. Despite the high level of energy and solid execution, the Orange and Blue once again struggled to finish at times and spent most of the game playing from behind.

While this game had a lot of similar feel to the Ohio State game in which Tyree Appleby nailed a buzzer-beating three-pointer to seal the win, this one existed in an alternate universe where the shot rims out as Florida’s point guard attempted to bring the heroics to Brooklyn once again.

The defeat now gives Florida a Quadrant 3 loss to go along with its Quadrant 4 loss to Texas Southern. This is not the kind of start the Gators wanted heading into SEC play with NCAA tournament aspirations, and given the strength of the conference this year, it could be a rough one for the Gator Nation come March.

That said, here is a look at three major takeaways from Sunday’s loss to the Terps.

Castleton's mediocrity against Power Five schools continues

Colin Castleton came into the season named to the preseason All-SEC Team and looked impressive early on. However, once the Gators started playing opponents who were more physical or skilled, his luster has quickly faded.

For the first time this season, the former Michigan transfer failed to score double digits, though he skirted the line against OSU and Troy as well. He did manage to pull down 10 rebounds, but early foul trouble limited his playing time and committing his fifth foul with a minute remaining cut his game short.

He was not particularly effective when he was in either. He only made 3 of 9 shot attempts — fortunately all from inside the arc — but his 26 total minutes on the floor feel kind of empty. Sure, he did bring a lot of energy to the floor, but there were times where he looked like he was just throwing the ball at the basket from the post hoping for the best.

Further exacerbating the issue is his poor free-throw shooting, which continued tonight with a 3-for-6 effort from the charity stripe to drop him to 59% on the season. For a big guy who does not have a lot of weight to muscle the bigger opponents in college ranks, he needs to take advantage of the points given to him.

It seems that teams are quickly catching on to his weaknesses and he is not adjusting quickly enough. And those three free throws would have made the difference in this game.

Florida had no answer for Fats Russell

Maryland’s spark-plug guard Fatts Russell was huge for the Terps, going 7-for-13 from the field including a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc to torch the Gators. Not to mention his huge and-one play with just under a minute to go to answer Appleby’s transition tre that proved to be a pivotal score.

Russell added three rebounds, two assists and both a steal and a block to the stat sheet in what was a complete performance on both ends of the floor. No matter who defended him or how the Gators rotated, they just simply could not answer the 5-foot-11-inch guard.

He did lead his team with five turnovers, but as one of the primary ballhandlers who tied the team lead in minutes played with 37 (along with Eric Ayala), he left a productively high-energy effort on the court.

Florida keeps getting outshot

As we have seen in the past several games, once again the Gators found the basket covered in a transparent lid for long stretches. While Florida finished the first half shooting 41% from the field and a tidy 40% from beyond the arc, Maryland boasted better results, nailing 50% of its shots both overall and from three-point range.

The Gators were able to keep the game from getting out of reach but in the second half the Terps were able to stretch their lead to as much as seven, and much of this was due to the Orange and Blue’s inability to match its opponent’s shots, finishing 38% from the field and 40% from the triple zone; the Terrapins torched UF with a 62% mark from downtown and 49% overall from the field.

Once again, it was a combination of not enough shots falling and the opposing team’s ability to get them to drop. It does not take a rocket surgeon to figure out how that will turn out most of the time. Hopefully, Mike White can whip his team into shape before the SEC gauntlet begins.

