3 takeaways from the first Panthers-Colts joint practice

Do you smell that? Yes, it’s the pungent scent of iron sharpening iron. It’s the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts meeting up for the opening stage in their weekend of regular-season preparation.

Kicking things off was the initial joint practice late Thursday afternoon, where head coach Matt Rhule and his Panthers were welcomed in to (what’ll hopefully be for the next few days) the friendly confines of Grand Park in Westfield, Ind. So . . . how’d it go?

Here are three takeaways from Carolina’s first little taste of tangible on-field competition here in 2021.

Terrace Marshall Jr. keeps looking the part

There are some players, those who when you simply see them, just look like something different. They just look like something special. Terrace Marshall Jr. feels like one of those players. Carolina's second-round rookie continued his flashy summer, particularly on a slick two-handed grab over the head of Colts cornerback Anthony Chesley early on during one-on-one drills. I believe the kids today call it "Getting Moss'd . . . " https://twitter.com/KeepBlitzin/status/1425916780791406597?s=20 [embed]https://twitter.com/Panthers/status/1425924522184749061?s=20[/embed] This past weekend, Rhule made a point to reporters that the offense will seek to "force-feed" Marshall, which should indicate how highly this staff already values the 6-foot-2, 215-pound wideout. And given his noted versatility and performance throughout practices, it's no wonder why.

The left tackle situation remains fluid

Rhule had also stated earlier this summer that starting right tackle Taylor Moton would be getting some work from the left side during practices. That wasn't necessarily an Earth-shattering development either, considering projected starter Cameron Erving was busy nursing himself back to full health. But, even with Erving now participating and Greg Little still in the mix, Moton is still receiving reps on the blindside. While the trio all got their chances on Thursday, Moton manned the left quite well when the opposing trenches clashed. Trent Scott, who actually started four games as the Panthers' left tackle in 2020, took over on the right as a result. With Erving and Little failing to stake an undisputed claim on the position at the moment, can Moton actually take it over? Plus, is it also worth taking an elite right tackle out of his spot to turn him into, at least at this point, an okay left tackle?

Budding defenders showing off their trump cards

Ideally, the pillars of the Carolina defense moving forward will be defensive end Brian Burns, defensive tackle Derrick Brown, safety Jeremy Chinn and cornerback Jaycee Horn. Each of those men gave us a bit of a reminder, in case you needed one, of why they're the present and future of the unit. Burns, who is on the fast-track to stardom, has consistently displayed his wide array of pass-rushing moves over his young, two-year career. He didn't hold any of that back against an unstable left side for Indianapolis, dusting off blockers with the speed and athleticism we're used to marveling at. There was also a six-foot-five, 320-pound bulldozer on the fie . . . oh, wait, that was just Derrick Brown. Talk about pushing the pocket . . . [embed]https://twitter.com/Panthers/status/1425928850513534979?s=20[/embed] Additionally, Chinn spiced up the proceedings with a big hit on a third-down stop, tapping in to that playmaking, game-changing ability we saw throughout his rookie campaign. And the next rookie back up, Horn, did what a true pest of a corner would do and got into a scuffle with Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr. He stuck on receivers pretty well, too, even forcing a pass break-up during first-team drills.

