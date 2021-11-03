3 takeaways from the Eagles waiving LB Eric Wilson

The Eagles announced another roster move on Wednesday morning, waiving veteran linebacker Eric Wilson.

Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Eagles back in late March, with the expectation that he’d shore up Philadelphia’s depth at linebacker. Wilson entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati.

With Philadelphia moving on, here are 3 key takeaways from the deal.

Wilson wasn't a game changer

A tackling machine during his breakout years with the Vikings, Wilson simply missed too many tackles and was late at the point of attack on most downs.

In his only season with the Eagles, the 6-1, 230-pound linebacker appeared in seven games, logging 43 tackles (18 solos). During his one highlight performance, Wilson logged a team-high 10 tackles (6 solo) and intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during their matchup.

Eagles again focused on younger players

The Eagles are again headed for a youth movement at the linebacker position and that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Similar to the 2020 season, T.J. Edwards is once again proving himself to be the best linebacker on the roster in spite of some deficiencies in the speed department.

Edwards and Davion Taylor led the teams in snaps in the win against Detroit and that could be the outlook going forward. Shaun Bradley could be in line for increased snaps as well.

Howie Roseman misses on anther linebacker

The Eagles’ current roster includes three late-round draft picks, two undrafted free agents, two fringe veteran free agents, a tweener in Genard Avery and Davion Taylor.

Philadelphia needs a dynamic, playmaking linebacker who can excel in space, blitz up the middle and stop ball carriers at the point of attack from sideline to sideline. Jonathan Gannon’s defense is set up for such a player and the only guy on the roster that comes close to matching the bill is second-year linebacker, Davion Taylor.

According to Jeff McLane of The Inquirer, only the Bengals and Browns have allocated less than the Eagles 4.4% of salary cap space to the position.

