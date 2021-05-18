3 takeaways from the Eagles trading for Jaguars CB Josiah Scott

The Eagles bolstered their secondary Tuesday, trading Jameson Houston and a 6th-round pick to Jacksonville in exchange for cornerback Josiah Scott.

Scott was the Jaguars’ 4th-round pick last year but played in only six games, but he could see significant time with the Eagles, after his three older brothers (Isaiah, Joshua

and Elijah) played at Mount Union — where Nick Sirianni went to college.

Here are three takeaways from the move.

Avonte Maddox playing on the outside

Philadelphia Eagles' Avonte Maddox plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

https://twitter.com/Bo_Wulf/status/1394687099329208327 Scott is smaller than Maddox if not the same size, but it could be a situation where Jonathan Gannon feels confident about playing the former fourth-rounder at outside cornerback in a zone scheme.

Scott started in the Big 10

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Josiah Scott (24) follows a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Scott made 30 starts at Michigan State and he played in six games for Jacksonville in his rookie season and contributed 11 tackles (10 solo) and one tackle for loss. Scott saw action in 80 snaps for the Jags last season.

Scott joins familiar faces

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Josiah Scott (24) follows a play in front of Tennessee Titans wide receiver Cameron Batson (13) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Scott will join a pair of former Spartan teammates in Philadelphia as he'll reunite with Linebacker Joe Bachie and defensive tackle Raequan Williams, who both went undrafted last year, finished their rookie season with the Eagles.

