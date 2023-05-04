3 takeaways from the Dolphins’ 2023 draft class

The 2023 NFL draft has concluded after seven rounds and 259 players selected. The Miami Dolphins had four picks this year, selecting three players on offense and one on defense.

With a limited number of picks, general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel had to be precise on who they chose to draft. Deciding who to draft often comes down to whether or not a team views themselves as a contender.

Miami has made it no secret their goal is to win now, and it appears they did a good job selecting players for the near future.

Here are three main takeaways from the Dolphins’ 2023 draft class:

Addressing team needs

The Dolphins had needs at tight end and offensive line going into the offseason. Miami signed tight end Eric Saubert and interior offensive lineman Dan Feeney as free agents, but it was obvious they still needed depth.

The last two picks of the draft were used on tight end Elijah Higgins in the sixth round and offensive tackle Ryan Hayes in the seventh.

Higgins could play a role in the offense this season as a receiving tight end. He’s a highly-capable playmaker who can do damage anywhere on the field. If he can acclimate himself to the pro game, he’ll be a valuable option out of the slot for Tua Tagovailoa.

Hayes has played most of his career at the tackle position while the Dolphins currently have a need at guard, but he’s expressed a willingness to transition if necessary.

Regardless of where the Dolphins decide to play Hayes, offensive line depth will be a factor in how this season plays out.

Strategic decision-making

When the Dolphins finally had a chance to be on the clock at No. 51, they selected cornerback Cam Smith out of South Carolina. This left some fans puzzled since the Dolphins already addressed their secondary this offseason with the Jalen Ramsey trade.

Smith’s abilities are enticing for the NFL game. He’s an elite athlete who allowed a 37% completion percentage a season ago. The only concern would be his weight (180 pounds), as he could be too small for physical receivers and running backs.

Smith will be coached by experienced defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The fundamentals Smith needs work on to become an elite pro will surely be a focal point as the season approaches.

It was unlikely Smith would have fallen to the Dolphins next pick, so they had to take him 51st overall. This was Miami’s first pick of the draft and probably most important for the upcoming season. Smith is someone the Dolphins view as a player they can develop into a starter.

Good value

The Dolphins were able to select players who arguably could have been taken earlier in the draft.

Smith at pick No. 51 is an athletic cornerback coming into a league where teams run three or more wide receivers consistently. Teams often find themselves reaching for corners in the early rounds.

A player who’s been widely regarded as a steal is the speedy running back, Devon Achane. The Dolphins selected Achane in the third round at pick No. 84. Achane ran for a career-high 1,102 yards and averaged 5.6 yards per carry at Texas A&M last year.

Achane also made some noise on special teams as a kick returner, as he returned 20 kicks for the Aggies over the last two seasons, totaling 613 yards, 30.7 yards per return. Two of his returns were taken to the end zone. Special teams could be the quickest way Achane sees the field in 2023.

Achame ran a 4.32-second 40-time which was the fastest of any offensive players at this year’s combine. The Dolphins’ offense is shaping up to be one of the fastest the league has ever seen.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire