3 takeaways from Derek Barnett agreeing to a contract restructure with the Eagles

Derek Barnett is in a tight battle for a spot in the Eagles’ edge rush rotation, and with Day 3 of training camp set for Friday, the veteran restructured his contract on Thursday.

Barnett suffered a season-ending torn ACL last year during a Week 1 win over the Lions. The 26-year-old will look to emerge as a force against the run game.

According to Over The Cap, Barnett was previously due a $7.5M salary ($1.5M guaranteed) with up to $1M in per-game bonuses (max value $8.5M) for the final year of his contract.

The former Tennessee Vols star will now make a $3.5M guaranteed salary, with $250K in per-game bonuses and up to $2.25M in incentives (max value $6M).

Here are three early takeaways from the move.

Barnett could be safe

Barnett entered training camp coming off reconstructive knee surgery.

There were talks of Barnett being a cap casualty, but the restructure provides Barnett with more guaranteed money — a sign that’ll he’ll be with the team in 2023.

Edge rusher rotation

Through the first two days of camp, Brandon Graham and rookie Nolan Smith have played the left side with Haason Reddick out with an injury.

Josh Sweat is the starter on the right side, and it appears that Barnett, Janarius Robinson, and Tarron Jackson will all compete for playing time and a roster spot.

Salary cap

Philadelphia currently has $13,867,023 in cap space according to Over The Cap

The moves creates a little over $1.5 million for the Eagles in an early breakdown of the cap.

