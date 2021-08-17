3 takeaways from Day 15 of Chiefs training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs were back in St. Joseph, Missouri today for their penultimate practice session.

Tuesday’s practice saw Chiefs players back in pads for the first time since their preseason Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers. The coaching staff continued to mix things up and give different players looks with different teams. Several players continued to have standout moments at practice, including some of the team’s biggest stars.

Here are three things that we’re taking away from the fifteenth day of Chiefs’ training camp:

Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill start and finish practice hot

A pair of the Chiefs' biggest stars had some really great plays during team drills on Tuesday. On the very first play of 11-on-11 team drills, Tyreek Hill sped behind the defense, burning three defenders in coverage. Mahomes delivered a beautiful pass for what would have been six points. Later in practice, their connection continued as they kept testing the team deep and short, with Hill on the receiving end. They did miss on one deep ball that would have resulted in another touchdown to Hill. Mahomes had a ton of time in the pocket, but he just overthrew Hill. Check out some video of the pair captured by 3rd and Whatever podcast's Eddie High:

Depth players earning play with first- and second-team

A day after Armani Watts earned some first-team repetitions, a number of depth players on the defensive side of the ball worked in with the first- and second-team during install and team periods. Undrafted rookies seemed to get in the mix today with Dicaprio Bootle, Zayne Anderson and Devon Key all earning some reps with the first team. Linebacker Omari Cobb, who had a sack in preseason Week 1, also got some work with the second-team defense. On the offensive side of the ball, Austin Blythe got some work as the starting center in 7-on-7 drills, snapping to Patrick Mahomes. Ultimately, this just serves as a reminder that the Chiefs like to mix things up a bit out there and keep their players on their toes. You never know when your number is going to be called as a depth player, so throwing these young guys into the fire is a good way to find out how they'll respond coming in off the bench.

Mike Hughes channels his inner Charles "Peanut" Tillman

A fun moment happened between Mike Hughes and Byron Pringle during 7-on-7 team drills. Hughes was beaten on the comeback route by Pringle, but he turned around and punched the ball out of Pringle's hands. Pringle managed to recover the fumble, but it was a heads-up play by Hughes nonetheless. It was reminiscent of the "Peanut Punch" made famous by former Chicago Bears DB Charles "Peanut" Tillman. Patrick Mahomes did scurry towards the ball when he realized it had been knocked out. That probably wouldn't be advised during an actual game, but it shows you the competitor in him that he even thought to do it.

