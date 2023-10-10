3 takeaways from Cowboys humiliating loss include questioning Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys did plenty of talking heading into Sunday’s matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. The players, coaches, and front office all revealed how important this game was. They all were motivated by facing the team that eliminated them the past two postseasons.

From improving offensive play calling and playmaking to bulking up the run defense, the entire offseason surrounded a getting another shot. This Cowboys team believed that they can beat any team in the league, but they had to find a way to get over the hump that was San Francisco. What does a team take away from a game that made it seem like climbing that hill is more climbing Mount Everest?

The Dallas run defense is still an issue.

There is a big difference between a defense that is good at stopping the run and a team that makes it difficult for their opposition to continue to try running the football.

Five games into the season and the run defense for the Cowboys is clearly still an issue. From the first defensive drive of the season, it was clear Dallas opponents knew how to attack this defense. The New York Giants ran for 54 yards on eight attempts, nearly seven yards per carry. Dallas took away the belief that New York could run the ball and win the game by getting a big lead.

The defense has done an excellent job against the run in the three blowout victories for the Cowboys. They allowed a total of 225 yards, at an average of only 3.35 yards per attempt.

In the two losses, the Arizona Cardinals ran for 222 yards, and the 49ers ran for 170. That is 392 total yards, at an average of 5.5 per carry, a two-yard-plus increase over games they have won. The strategy to beat Dallas for any team has to be to get a lead, lean on the run, or keep close enough to allow your offense to continue to run the ball and wear down Dallas’ defense.

The remaining schedule includes the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks, plus two against the Philadelphia Eagles, who play that exact style of football. The question will be how many of the sound passing teams, such as the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins, and the Cowboys’ next opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, will try to lean on their run games to attack the weakness of the Dallas defense?

The 49ers defense has Dak Prescott's number

Dak Prescott is a polarizing figure for fans. Some believe he is a top-tier QB, some believe he is a solid QB but not one of the better guys in the league, and some think he flat-out stinks. That type of polarization is driven by the sheer size of the fanbase of the Cowboys, but the play of Prescott himself also grabs the wheel.

The Dallas QB has led offenses consistently at the top of the league, statistically. That type of performance is why many believe he is a top-tier QB. The problem is that he eventually will run into a better team, and they will exploit his and the club’s offensive philosophy’s weaknesses, and Prescott hasn’t been able to elevate his troops to overcome that. This is why some see him as good but not great.

In the last two playoff games against San Francisco, Prescott played poorly. In 2021, he was 23-for-43 passing, for 254 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. The offense had poor offensive line play, though, allowing more than 20 pressures. In 2022, the team lacked playmakers, especially once Tony Pollard went down. When Prescott went 23-for-37 for barely over 200 yards and added a second interception to only one touchdown, many could blame it on the lack of weapons.

Plenty of fans don’t give Prescott those excuses. They believe it isn’t about the surrounding team but the QB himself. Those opinions were given a significant boost Sunday.

The offensive line was healthy for the first time since Tyler Smith was drafted. The front office brought back Pollard and traded for Brandin Cooks to add playmakers. Kellen Moore was allowed to leave so McCarthy could call plays. The team was built to go up against the 49ers, and Prescott again played poorly in a 42-10 loss.

Regardless of the belief in the QB, this San Francisco team has his number. With the best surrounding cast on paper, Prescott was 14-for-24 for only 153 yards and a single touchdown. He threw three interceptions and was pulled from the blowout early in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys were thoroughly out coached for the second time

The Cardinals matchup was an outlier at the time. The offense was down three starting offensive linemen, and the defense not taking the game seriously became the narrative. The following week, once Dallas crushed New England, that narrative seemed cemented until what happened in the 49ers game.

Going into Week 5, San Francisco and Dallas were seen as two of the top three teams in the NFC. The Cowboys had an offense at the top of the league every season since 2018 with a healthy starting QB, and the defense was top two, with not many having them second. The 49ers had the best play-caller in the game, weapons everywhere, and also one of the top defenses. The matchup on paper was as close as two teams could get, but the 49ers dominated.

McCarthy struggled to get anything going against defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Kyle Shanahan picked apart Dan Quinn’s defense. Having better players is always vital, but both squads had good enough talent to make this game competitive. San Francisco more than tripled the Cowboys in first downs. They had 10 rushing and 12 passing, while Dallas only had eight total. The Cowboys had nine drives end in a turnover or three-and-out. They didn’t even reach 200 total yards.

The 49ers offense had 170 rushing yards to only 140 passing for Dallas. San Francisco only allowed a single sack and only one turnover. The Cowboys had four of each. Dallas was top three in time of possession, and they were crushed in that department, over 37 minutes to under 23. The 49ers coaches had their team better prepared and called a better game, and if that happens too often in a season, the team with the poor coaching will lose games, regardless of their talent.

