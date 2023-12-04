3 takeaways from 'Coach Prime's' Transfer Portal Palooza appearance on 247Sports

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, talks to quarterback Shedeur Sanders, his son, during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Stanford on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.

The transfer portal is officially open, and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders celebrated Monday by appearing on 247Sports' Transfer Portal Palooza.

"Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes will once again be among the most active programs in the portal after bringing in a total of 53 transfers ahead of the 2023 season. The Colorado football program has already had plenty of turnover — both on its roster and coaching staff — following its season-ending loss to Utah on Nov. 25, and Sanders had plenty to say about that on Monday.

Here are three takeaways from his appearance on 247Sports' Transfer Portal Palooza.

Colorado football's loss of 2025 commits: 'It's not big'

The month of November was not kind to the Colorado football program. It went 0-4 on the field. Out on the recruiting trail, the Buffaloes had all three Class of 2025 recruits decommit: five-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., four-star quarterback Antwann Hill and three-star running back Jamarice Wilder.

Sanders isn't worried.

"It's not big to lose kids in the Class of 2025," he said. "Do you know how long that is to stay committed to a person that you don't see but maybe once or twice a year? That's tremendous. You have to understand, we, at this point, have not lost anything that we desperately have to have.

"There's going to be attrition and you're going to lose certain players because that's just life. Everybody is not going to be happy when you have 125 kids inside of a locker room. Everybody is not going to get their appetites appeased, I understand that. That's why you're constantly recruiting, constantly going out to improve and you're creating competition. That's what I love."

Sanders appears to be laser focused on the Class of 2024 (currently up to nine commits) and the transfer portal in order to improve the Buffaloes' roster.

Colorado football assistant Nick Williams is headed to Louisville

Colorado defensive ends coach Nick Williams announced that he will be moving on from the program on Dec. 2, but it wasn't until Sanders' appearance on the Transfer Portal Palooza that the assistant's destination was revealed.

"I'm happy for Nick (Williams) going to Louisville and prospering," Sanders said.

Sanders might be happy for his former assistant, but the athletes Williams recruited to Colorado might not be as thrilled. Williams, who came over from Texas A&M, where he helped the Aggies recruit the nation's No. 1-ranked signing class in 2022, was the primary recruiter for five of the Buffaloes' nine Class of 2024 commits: Kamron Mikell, Brandon Davis-Swain, Omar White, Eric Brantley and Amontrae Bradford.

Both Mikell and Bradford have said that they are still in on Colorado even after Williams' departure.

Williams was the third member of the Buffaloes' coaching staff to leave the program since season's end, joining former offensive coordinator Sean Lewis (now the San Diego State head coach) and former tight ends coach Tim Brewster (now UNC Charlotte's tight ends coach and associate head coach).

As for Lewis, who Sanders stripped of play-calling duties after eight games of the 2023 season, his departure was all a part of the plan.

"That was the plan," Sanders said of Lewis becoming a head coach again. "When you leave as a head coach and you come as a coordinator, don't you think you have plans to blow up and leave again? That was the plan, so the plan was executed.

"I am happy for Sean Lewis. I am happy that he's elevated. Sean is a good guy, I have no quarrels with Coach Lewis."

Colorado football's transfer portal targets

The Buffaloes struggled mightily in two areas in 2023: running the ball and stopping the run.

Colorado ranked dead last in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game (68.9) last season. The defense wasn't much better, allowing 176.4 rushing yards per game, which was the second most in the conference.

"We have two priorities right now: we're going to run the football and stop the run," Sanders said.

That's a task that's easier said than done, but it's paramount to the Buffaloes' success in 2024. If "Coach Prime" is able to bring in the personnel to address those priorities, it should make life for his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, much easier.

Shedeur was the most sacked (52) QB in FBS last season, something Deion Sanders takes personally.

"We're going to protect Shedeur," he said. "You do know that I'm not only his coach, but I'm his daddy, right? You do know it hurts my heart to see my son out there getting beat down every darn game? I do a great job of disconnecting, masking and understanding that I'm a coach, but that's my son, so I have to do what I have to do to make sure he's straight."

This offseason is all about protecting the quarterback, running the football and stopping the run, according to the coach, so expect the Buffaloes to address offensive and defensive line in the transfer portal. He also mentioned that he'll be looking for linebackers and cornerbacks, particularly from the FCS level.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado football's Deion Sanders talks transfer portal, decommitments