3 takeaways from Chiefs’ divisional-round win over Bills

One of the most competitive games in recent memory saw the Kansas City Chiefs emerge victorious against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night with both teams’ seasons on the line. It couldn’t have been a more evenly matched affair, with both teams scoring more than anyone could’ve predicted in all four quarters.

It took a herculean effort by the Chiefs to pull out the win in crunch time, but with their 2021 campaign in the balance, Patrick Mahomes was able to deliver Kansas City the most clutch of wins against all odds. Though the game ultimately boiled down to his ability to make plays with his team’s back against the wall, this matchup provided more than its share of highlights and unpredictable moments that will make it an instant classic in a rivalry that seems destined to be only now blooming.

Here are our three biggest takeaways from the Chief’s divisional-round win against the Bills.

Quarterback advantage looms large

Bills fans won’t like to hear it, but only one of the quarterbacks in this game has proven he can win in the biggest situations, and it wasn’t Josh Allen’s night to set a new standard. If Buffalo was going to make it to the Super Bowl, they were going to have to go through the juggernaut Chiefs, who have so much experience in games like this, and pedigree for winning in situations that seem nearly impossible. It should surprise nobody in Kansas City that the Chiefs were capable of pulling a win out of this game, though the fourth quarter and overtime periods were both breathtaking and unforgettable.

The same simply cannot be said for the Bills, though, whose quarterback didn’t even get to touch the ball in sudden death as the Chiefs scored to end his season. It goes without saying that to beat a team of Kansas City’s caliber, and a quarterback of the likes of Mahomes, any opportunity ceded or sliver of hope of a comeback is usually met with a brilliance that makes opponents pay unceasingly. Allen did his level best, the loss is by no means entirely on him, but the Chiefs proved that they have an x-factor that no other team in the NFL has, that was impossible to contain on Sunday night.

Chiefs defense falters, bailed out by offensive masterpiece

After allowing more than 400 yards of total offense and five touchdowns to Buffalo, the Chiefs defense was bailed out by offensive prowess on the other side of the ball. It seemed that Kansas City was destined to win this game no matter what defensive ineptitude played out through four quarters. The loss of Tyrann Mathieu to a head injury in the first quarter didn’t help their cause, and the Bills capitalized on nearly every opportunity they could to put up points to keep up with the Chiefs’ electric offense.

If it weren’t for the prolific, astounding, and downright uncanny ability of Mahomes and the offense to score, this game would’ve likely had a far different outcome. The luck of the coin toss in overtime bailed out Kansas City’s defense in a major way and proved to be a cruel death sentence for Buffalo who could’ve easily scored on the spent Chiefs’ squad if Allen got a chance to make something happen.

But none of that matters now. Kansas City is bound for the AFC championship game while the Bills’ season is now over. What could’ve gone down as an all-time defensive collapse for the Chiefs will instead be remembered as one of the best shootouts in NFL history.

Chiefs maintain home-field advantage for AFC championship, one game away from advancing to third-straight Super Bowl

After knocking off Buffalo on Sunday, the Chiefs are just a win away from another chance at Super Bowl glory, seeking their second title in three years and their third championship berth in a row. Many predicted they’d be in the mix at the top of the AFC this year, but nobody could’ve seen the white-hot streak that culminated in Sunday’s win coming. It feels truly unbelievable that Kansas City has grown into as dominant a force in the conference as they have, and now they have another opportunity to make good on the promise they’ve shown with another title game at Arrowhead next week.

If the win over Buffalo is any indication, Kansas City will be capable of taking down the Bengals after dropping their previous meeting against them in Week 17. Fans can look forward to another well-matched battle between two teams on the rise, and will even be able to do their part by making Arrowhead as loud as possible to disrupt second-year quarterback Joe Burrow in the biggest game of his career.

