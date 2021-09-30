3 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ preseason loss to the Detroit Red Wings, including Jonathan Toews’ return and Adam Gaudette’s head-turning effort

The Chicago Blackhawks lost to the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in a shootout to open the preseason Wednesday night at the United Center, but it’s hard not to point to some of the wins.

Jonathan Toews played for the first time since Aug. 18, 2020, in the Edmonton, Alberta, bubble, and he exceeded expectations.

The United Center was half-filled with Hawks fans for just the third time this year following the two public-access games that punctuated the pandemic-shortened 56-game season.

Several young players, including Adam Gaudette and Philipp Kurashev, stood out, and Hawks fans got their first look at top prospect Lukas Reichel.

“I thought Kurashev was really good,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “Very strong on the puck, controlled it, excellent puck decisions. ... I thought (Dominik) Kubalik was good.

“Caleb Jones ... he’s having a great camp, so that’s nice to see.”

Here are three takeaways.

1. The game hardly could’ve gone better for Jonathan Toews.

For someone dealing with a health condition that saps his energy, Toews sure found ways to put in extra work.

Toews held up well after missing last season with what he was told is “chronic immune response syndrome.” That condition, along with lingering symptoms from what he believed to be a bout with COVID-19, takes a daily toll on his health.

Yet he played a total of 22 minutes, 48 seconds, including about 3½ minutes of power play and more than a minute on the penalty kill. He also played in overtime and the shootout.

“It felt like that pretty much,” Toews said. “No, I can’t say I expected that, but even though it doesn’t look pretty yet, everyone is going through the motions trying to find their groove a little bit, find our team game.”

Toews’ physical and mental state is a daily challenge. His condition leaves him feeling as if he’s in “outer space,” he said.

But for the most part he looked as sharp as ever Wednesday, including winning 71% of his faceoffs.

“Obviously the legs are tired — we’ve had pretty good skates and practices,” Toews said. “But I feel better than Day One. I feel pretty good about my progress and just getting in shape.”

He also surpassed Colliton’s expectations.

“He had the two-minute shift at the beginning of overtime, which that wasn’t planned either, and then of course you throw him out there for a couple faceoffs and stuff like that,” Colliton said. “We did have a lot of power plays. So, no, I wasn’t planning on 22 (minutes) but I thought he looked good.

“He responded better than I hoped, so we’ll see. We’ll monitor it, take it day by day and see how he feels tomorrow. But it was nice to have him back.”

2. The United Center felt like the United Center.

All but the last two games of last season’s 56-game slate were marked by empty seats and pumped-in crowd noise.

Toews’ image appeared on the giant video board and drew a loud ovation from the United Center crowd, who hadn’t seen him in a game since 2020.

National anthem singer Jim Cornelison stood on the ice for the first time since the final game of the 2019-20 season. Last season, he sang from the suite level for the two games fans could attend.

On Wednesday night, fans chanted “Detroit sucks!” early in the first period, and cranked up their favorite taunt after Dominik Kubalik’s backhander tied the game with about three minutes remaining in the period.

This was about as normal as it gets for a hockey world still coexisting with COVID-19, one in which Hawks fans had to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter the arena, and a mixture of the masked and maskless chatted in the concourses and stands.

3. Adam Gaudette had a banner night.

Gaudette was second on the team with six shots and made plays away from the puck, too.

He was all over the ice, swiping pucks, blocking shots and drawing a penalty in the third, which gave the Hawks their fourth of five power plays.

He put a stick move on Gustav Lindstrom but was robbed by the goalpost.

“It would have been nice. Something I haven’t done since college,” Gaudette said.

However, his play got him bumped up from the fourth line to playing with Kirby Dach and Brandon Hagel.

Said Gaudette: “Those two are really skilled players and I kind of tried to get my nose dirty and get the pucks to them and it definitely feels good once you get bumped up.”

“Good. Very good,” Colliton said of Gaudette. “I think he got better as the game went on. I liked his skating, his willingness to get inside, created a couple chances for himself.

“So (I) tried to play him a little bit more, keep him going. That type of game is what we want to see from him.”

Gaudette credit changes in his diet, which he made to deal with candida overgrowth in his stomach.

“I’m healthy now so it feels great,” he said. “Haven’t felt this good ever. I can feel it on the ice, I can feel it waking up in the morning, just everyday lifestyle.”