3 takeaways: Caleb Williams, USC football survive late Colorado comeback

BOULDER — Colorado isn't quite ready to topple college football's elite just yet.

But this was a far more inspired effort than last week's shellacking at Oregon, as Colorado made No. 6 USC sweat out a 48-41 win in the fourth quarter on Saturday afternoon.

It wasn't necessarily a surprise for a CU team that was playing in front of another national audience as celebrities and a crowd of 54,032 (the biggest since 2003) swarmed Folsom Field for the morning kickoff.

Caleb Williams, though, was simply too much. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner dominated the CU defense, throwing for 403 yards and six touchdowns as the Trojans held off a late comeback effort after leading 48-21.

Here are three takeaways from Williams' big day and CU's second consecutive loss:

Caleb Williams is just that good

The human highlight reel at QB didn't necessarily have his flashiest game, but there's no denying how great Williams is right now. The stats alone convey that much.

The junior shredded Colorado's defense every which way.

He picked CU apart from a secure pocket. Williams scrambled when necessary and connected for a couple big hitters throwing against his body. He found his receivers in space on pop passes.

And, other than one second-half interception, he was nearly flawless. At one point in the game, Williams completed 14 consecutive passes in finishing with more than 400 yards passing and six touchdowns.

CU curiously chose not to blitz much early in the game and Williams picked apart the Buffs' 3-man rushes. CU was also missing star corner Travis Hunter (spleen) for a second straight game, while Shilo Sanders and Carter Stoutmire were also absent in the secondary.

Still, Colorado did an admirable job for large swathes of the game. Williams just might be the best player in college football again.

Perhaps most impressive? Williams hit nine different receivers, including five for touchdowns.

The CU defense was never comfortable against him and simply didn't have the secondary to match up.

Buffs' offense finds late life

If nothing else, Colorado's late comeback effort could kickstart the offense again.

After being held down for large swathes of the overtime win over CSU and then completely stifled in the 42-6 Oregon loss, the Buffaloes struggled again for the first part of this game.

Yes, it was against a porous USC defense, but the Buffs' 27-point second-half output was needed.

They found some life from Omarion Miller.

The freshman wide receiver entered with no recorded stats through four games. Certainly, nobody expected him to be a difference maker here.

He was arguably the best skill player on the field (outside of Williams), grabbing seven catches for 196 yards and a touchdown. He nearly added a highlight-reel 2-point conversion catch to that before he was ruled out of bounds.

When Colorado was desperately trying to erase a 27-point deficit, Miller was Shedeur Sanders' security blanket out wide.

Sanders finished 30-of-45 passing for 371 yards, four touchdowns and an interception while rushing for 50 yards and a score despite being sacked three times.

Folsom Field atmosphere delivers for marquee clash

The proof of concept keeps coming for Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program, even in a loss.

Celebrities in the sports world were everywhere in the stadium, from NBA and NFL Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Michael Irvin, Terrell Owens, Nuggets players like Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to rapper DaBaby and notable scouts like Denver Broncos general manager George Paton.

FOX's Big Noon kickoff was back, as Boulder was arguably the center of the college football world for a third time this season.

And CU's biggest crowd in nearly 20 years was electric as the Buffaloes slowly worked back from a huge deficit to a one-score game in the final minutes.

The student section alone practically forced a USC timeout before a crucial fourth-quarter third down. And the noise when "Seven Nation Army" blared coming out of the timeout felt like a seminal moment for a fanbase that has roared back to life in the Coach Prime era.

The fans didn't get a chance for a final stand, as USC recovered a late onside kick following CU's final score.

If last week's blowout loss at Oregon felt like a step back, Colorado clawed much of that momentum back Saturday, and it showed both on and off the field.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: 3 takeaways: Caleb Williams, USC football survive late Colorado comeback