3 takeaways from BYU’s lopsided loss at No. 7 Texas

BYU’s second trip to Texas this month resulted in another big loss, this time 35-6 at No. 7 Texas on Saturday.

The Cougars were overwhelmed by the Longhorns throughout the day, keeping BYU winless on the road in Big 12 play.

Here are three takeaways — both kinda good and bad — for the Cougars (5-3, 2-3 Big 12).

What needs improving

1. Another terrible start makes Cougars play from behind. BYU went down 24-0 in a 44-11 loss to TCU two weeks ago, and yet again, the Cougars were snakebitten by a poor start on Saturday.

Texas scored the first points just under three minutes into the contest on a 74-yard punt return for a touchdown by Xavier Worthy after BYU’s offense went three-and-out on its first drive.

While Crew Wakley intercepted Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy later in the first quarter, a costly blindside block moved a long return back near midfield.

Three plays later, Kedon Slovis had a tipped pass intercepted, and Terrance Brooks returned the pick 40 yards to the BYU 26. The Longhorns turned the short field into a 4-yard Jonathon Brooks touchdown run to make it 14-0.

By the end of the first quarter, the Cougars had been outgained 114 yards to 12.

2. BYU has a quarterback problem. The Cougars’ offense has struggled much of the year, and that happened again Saturday.

BYU had five three-and-outs in the game, including three of its first four drives. The other possession during that stretch was Slovis’ first interception, his first of three turnovers.

The final two turnovers squelched any chance of making it a closer game. During the fourth quarter, Slovis threw too far out in front of Darius Lassiter on a third-down play, and the ball was tipped and picked for his second interception.

That led to a touchdown, and a 28-6 Texas lead.

Slovis then turned the ball over on a fumble late in the fourth, and again the Longhorns turned the short field into a touchdown, the game’s final score.

Slovis completed 24 of 39 passes for 197 yards and the two picks, while also being sacked twice. Take away two meaningless completions at the end of each half, and he essentially threw for 150 yards.

3. BYU couldn’t take advantage of takeaways. The Cougars’ defense made some plays, and that included two first-half Texas turnovers.

BYU, though, didn’t make the Longhorns pay for those mistakes.

Wakley intercepted Murphy on the Longhorns’ second possession, but Slovis threw his first interception on the ensuing possession.

In the second quarter, BYU’s Isaiah Bagnah strip sacked Murphy after Texas drove inside the Cougars 15. While BYU ended up driving inside the Texas 5 after that turnover, the Cougars couldn’t score a touchdown on their deepest drive of the day.

What (kinda) worked well

1. BYU had some nice stops but it wasn’t enough. The Cougars had three red-zone stops on five Texas possessions, including two goal-line stands in the second half — one where Jakob Robinson made a shoestring tackle on a fourth-down play, and another where the Cougars stuffed Brooks on a fourth-and-1 inside the BYU 5.

Unfortunately, because the Cougar offense couldn’t move the ball, that shift in field position eventually cost BYU.

Texas’ averaging starting field position was its own 45, and the Longhorns started four drives on the Cougars’ side of the field — three of those drives ended in touchdowns.

2. There were a couple nice individual efforts. Two transfers had some nice plays on offense for the Cougars.

Lassiter continued to establish himself as arguably BYU’s best wide receiver, and his impressive 47-yard catch in tight coverage led to the Cougars’ first field goal of the day. He had five receptions for 75 yards.

After missing time earlier this season due to injury, Aidan Robbins built on his progress last week with another decent day running the ball. While he didn’t break off any big gains, Robbins had 56 yards on 17 carries.

3. The defense, until midway through the fourth, kept it a two-score game. While Texas had 354 yards behind Murphy in his first career start, the Cougars only allowed one drive that started in Longhorn territory to end up in points.

Wakley had nine tackles to lead the Cougar defense, while adding 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception and a pass breakup.

The Longhorns’ superior speed and size, though, eventually wore down the BYU defense, which gave up 14 points in the fourth quarter.

What’s next?

1. Can BYU play better on the road? The Cougars will play their third road game in four weeks when they play at West Virginia next week. The Mountaineers beat UCF on Saturday.

2. Will BYU get bowl eligible? The Cougars need just one win to become bowl eligible. BYU is unbeaten at home, and plays its next home game Nov. 11 against Iowa State. The Cyclones moved to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in league play Saturday with a win over Baylor.

3. Are there any answers for the Cougars’ offensive woes? BYU’s running game issues are well-known, and with Slovis struggling, one has to wonder, will the Cougars’ defense have to be the one to deliver one more win?