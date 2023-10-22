3 takeaways from BYU’s fifth win of the season, 27-14 over Texas Tech

Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Eddie Heckard (5) recovers a fumble for a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. BYU won 27-14. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU, in its first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference, is just one victory away from bowl eligibility.

That is thanks to the Cougars’ 27-14 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday evening at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Here are three takeaways — both good and bad — for BYU (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) from the win:

What worked well

1. BYU got off to a much better start. One week after the Cougars fell behind 24-0 at TCU in an eventual 44-11 shellacking, BYU took its first possession for a score Saturday, culminating in a 3-yard Chase Roberts touchdown catch.

On the board first! @BYUfootball



A TD from @chase_roberts11 on the opening drive 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NZFPIkvC14 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2023

That helped set the tone for the night, as BYU never trailed and led by as many as 20 (at 27-7) in earning its second conference win.

The Cougars put up 277 yards of total offense in the win, though only 78 of those yards came in the second half.

Still, BYU found enough offense to earn its first league win over a Big 12 holdover school — the Cougars’ previous Big 12 win came against fellow newcomer Cincinnati.

2. The Cougars forced the Red Raiders into mistakes. Texas Tech was starting a true freshman, Jake Strong, at quarterback for his first career start due to injuries at the position.

BYU took advantage of the inexperience, forcing five turnovers, including four on defense.

The first was a Eddie Heckard fumble recovery in the end zone that gave the Cougars a 14-0 first-quarter lead. Heckard and Jakob Robinson also had interceptions in the first half, while Ethan Slade added one in the fourth quarter with the Cougars trying to protect a 13-point lead.

FUMBLE IN THE END ZONE



It's recovered for a touchdown!! 🔥 @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/kyemDVJFgK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2023

In the third quarter, BYU also forced another turnover on special teams when Tyler Batty knocked the ball loose on a good punt return. The Cougars turned the short field into three points, their final score of the night.

BYU also made a fourth-down stop on Texas Tech’s first drive, turning away a Red Raiders scoring opportunity that got inside the Cougars 5.

3. BYU had several big individual defensive efforts. Batty, in addition to forcing the fumble on the punt return, finished with nine tackles and a QB hurry, as BYU’s defensive front got just enough pressure on the freshman Strong.

The Cougars also got solid nights from their pair of starting safeties, Slade and Crew Wakley.

That position has been decimated by injuries, but Slade (five tackles and a pass breakup to go with the interception) and Wakley (team-high 11 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup) were both reliable through most of the game.

What needs improving

1. BYU still needs work putting games away. The Cougars, who led 24-7 at halftime, had the chance to put the game away in the second half but struggled to deliver the knockout punch.

It’s an issue that’s plagued BYU in previous wins this season.

BYU’s defense wasn’t the problem — it didn’t allow Texas Tech to enter Cougars territory during the third quarter. After giving up an 87-yard drive that led to a Red Raiders touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Cougars got a crucial turnover from Slade in BYU territory to end Texas Tech’s last serious threat.

The Cougar offense, meanwhile, sputtered throughout the back half of the game, as BYU punted the ball on six of its seven second-half possessions. That included four three-and-outs.

BYU’s offense — behind Kedon Slovis, who threw for only 127 yards — needs to deliver better second-half results when the Cougars can put teams away.

2. The Cougars’ running game had its moments, but still has work to do. For the first time since the season opener, BYU ran for more than 100 yards, as the Cougars tallied 150 on the ground.

LJ Martin again led the rushing attack, as a 55-yard run on the team’s first possession paced his 93-yard night, although he was held in check a bit after that hot start.

Aidan Robbins finally came back for the Cougars after missing several games due to injury, and he had 49 yards on 16 carries. That 3.1-per carry average isn’t super thrilling, however.

In a big moment, though, the UNLV transfer delivered. Late in the game, Robbins secured a key first down with a 13-yard run on third-and-13.

3. The BYU defense was gashed on third and fourth downs, for the most part. The Cougars had a pair of big fourth-down stops in the game — one in the first quarter that ended a Texas Tech drive in the red zone, and another near midfield in the third quarter when the Red Raiders looked like they were building some momentum.

Still, the BYU defense, despite its successes, still allowed Texas Tech to convert 9 of 18 third downs, including a 72-yard touchdown pass on a third-and-16 for the Red Raiders’ first score.

The visitors also converted 3 of 5 fourth downs, including one on the Red Raiders’ final scoring drive.

What’s next?

1. BYU’s biggest challenge of the season is up next. The Cougars play next Saturday at No. 8 Texas. The Longhorns held off fellow Big 12 newcomer Houston 31-24 this week.

2. The Cougars will be away from Provo for a couple weeks. Following the matchup against Texas, BYU will play at West Virginia on Nov. 4. That will be the Cougars’ third road game in four weeks.

3. Can BYU get one more win? The Cougars are just one victory away from bowl eligibility in their first season in the Big 12, with five games to play.