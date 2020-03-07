3 Takeaways: Blackhawks suffer costly loss against league's last place Red Wings

Patrick Kane scored, but the Blackhawks lost 2-1 to the Detroit Red Wings, snapping their four-game winning streak. Here are three takeaways:

Crushing defeat

Following a 4-3 win over a tough Edmonton Oilers team on Thursday night at the United Center, things were looking up for the Hawks. They had won four straight games and were just four points out of a playoff spot.

The tide turned on Friday, when they lost to the league's worst team, the Red Wings, on the road.

With only 15 games left in the regular season and four teams to jump prior to the contest, the Hawks could not afford to lose standing, confidence or momentum against a bad team.

The Hawks looked flat early on in Motor City and maintained that level of play for the majority of the game. The Blackhawks allowed two second-period goals from the Wings. First, Tyler Bertuzzi scored 20 seconds into the frame. Then, Robby Fabbri scored a power-play goal at 10:05.

Chicago went 0-for-3 on the power play in Detroit.

Boqvist injured

Blackhawks defenseman Adam Boqvist took part in pregame warmups for Friday's game but went in early.

A few minutes prior to the contest, the Hawks announced the rookie would not play in the game due to a right wrist injury. Chicago was already down a defenseman after Lucas Carlsson took a puck up high in Thursday's game and was placed in concussion protocol.

Boqvist picked up two assists against the Oilers, tying a career-best three-game point streak. He had five assists on the streak.

Kane scores 31st

Patrick Kane cut the Red Wings' lead to 2-1 with 1:05 remaining in the second period after a falling Jonathan Toews, behind the Wings' net, managed to get Brandon Saad the puck in front, who passed it to Kane for the goal.

It was Kane's 31st goal of the season and 82nd point.

