3 Takeaways from Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement announcement

On Thursday, Ben Roethlisberger made his retirement from the Pittsburgh Steelers official via a video on his social media channels. This was something we were all expecting to happen as Roethlisberger puts a cap on his 18-year career. Here are our big takeaways from the announcement and in a more general sense, Roethlisberger’s retirement.

Roethlisberger is the greatest of all time

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

No, I don’t mean he’s the greatest quarterback in NFL history. And I don’t even mean he’s the greatest Steelers player of all time. I have his as No. 2. But Roethlisberger and his 18 seasons have him go down as the best quarterback in franchise history, ahead of Terry Bradshaw.

His retirement was a lot like his life will be like

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

There is no plan for Roethlisberger to hold a retirement press conference and I won’t be shocked if it is weeks until he does any sort of interview. Roethlisberger opted for a very low-key announcement and I feel like this is how Roethlisberger plans to live his life in retirement. Out of the spotlight, nice and private.

Focus on the future

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

With the formality of Roethlisberger’s retirement done, the team can now take a breath and focus on what the quarterback position will look like in 2022.

