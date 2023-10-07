3 takeaways: Armoni Spurlock strikes for 3 TDs as New Smyrna Beach blanks Atlantic

NEW SMYRNA BEACH — New Smyrna Beach found its offensive groove out of the gate Friday night, and potentially just in time for a final playoff push.

Armoni Spurlock ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, Elijah Rooney added a score on the ground and a 41-yard TD pass to Aidan Sutton and the host Barracudas blanked Atlantic 36-0. New Smyrna Beach (5-1) put points on the board in five of its six drives, capped off by Noah Lehmann's 20-yard, fourth-quarter field goal to secure the running clock.

"I thought we played pretty well. Any time we can get the running game going, I feel like we can be pretty successful on offense," Barracudas coach John Wilkinson said.

The 'Cudas slashed through Atlantic's defense for 173 rushing yards in the first half alone. Rooney ran 16 times for 78 yards and completed six of his seven passes for 82 yards.

Prior to Friday, New Smyrna Beach produced a total of 22 points in its previous three games combined.

"The kids looked at (NSB)'s scores from the weeks before and decided the New Smyrna they were playing was that team," Atlantic coach Squatty Bell said. "I told them all week long that New Smyrna's a prideful bunch. They got a hell of a coach over there, and they're going to punch you in the mouth. And that's what happened, and we didn't respond."

Atlantic (2-4), which dropped its second straight, faces its most important game of the season next week when Crescent City comes to town. Should the visiting Raiders win, they would clinch the District 8-2S championship and an automatic berth into the FHSAA's playoffs.

However, if Atlantic wins, it would move into first place and can lock in a spot with a Week 10 victory against Taylor.

Here are three takeaways from senior night in New Smyrna Beach.

New Smyrna Beach controls tempo with 2-man rushing attack

For most of the first half, New Smyrna Beach's offensive game plan revolved around the read-option game with Rooney and Spurlock picking up yardage in chunks.

The 'Cudas stormed 52 yards in just four snaps on their opening possession as Spurlock sprung free up the middle for a 30-yard touchdown run. They bled most of the second-quarter clock over the course of two drives, resulting in Spurlock's second score — a 5-yard cutback — and Rooney's 2-yard keeper with 31 seconds left until halftime.

"Our O-line did a really good job blocking. They definitely manhandled Atlantic's D-line," Rooney said. "We've been needing that since the East River game (Week 1), and they really stepped up and answered the call.

"Armoni's a great player. He draws a lot of the attention, so it gets a lot of people open, including me on zone reads."

Spurlock is New Smyrna's top multi-purpose threat, and he tallied one more touchdown before the break. On the final play of the half, Spurlock tracked Dominic Outlaw's rollout and throw toward midfield, jumped the route and slipped past the Sharks for a 49-yard pick-six.

"That was huge for us. We were going to get the ball coming out of half," Wilkinson said. "For him to run it all the way back gave us that extra jolt to come back out and finish the thing."

Preston Kuznof returns, but 'Atlantic quarter' dooms Sharks' chances

Senior running back Preston Kuznof returned for the Sharks after leaving the Matanzas game with a concussion. He gained clearance and returned to practice during the week, and was an immediate factor by accruing 25 of his team-high 60 rushing yards on the night's first drive.

"Today, I still feel like I played to a good level. I just wasn't playing like myself because I haven't had a full-contact practice, honestly, since the beginning of the season," said Kuznof, the Class 2A state track and field champion in the javelin throw.

"My big thing for today, in the back of my mind, I was scared to get injured again."

Kuznof missed three separate games due to a knee injury. The Sharks remained without versatile two-way weapon Kwasie Kwaku and defensive end/tight end CJ Toby.

The Sharks ran 28 plays in the first half and crossed midfield on each of their first three possessions, but suffered through, in Bell's words, a Murphy's Law-esque 'Atlantic quarter.'

New Smyrna Beach's Brison Sullivan sacked freshman quarterback Patrick Miller on fourth down to stall a promising Atlantic drive. The Sharks went three-and-out, fell into a 21-0 hole and bottomed out when Spurlock stunned them with his pick-six.

"We were never supposed to throw a punt-ball," Bell said. "And that's what we did — to their best athlete."

Front-7 sets the tone for 'Cudas defense

Aside from a pair of early offsides penalties, New Smyrna Beach's defensive front settled in and controlled the line of scrimmage.

Sullivan notched a pair of key sacks on fourth down, nose guard Omahri Meeks notched a handful of TFLs and the 'Cuda defense limited Atlantic to 123 rushing yards on 31 attempts (3.97 per carry). While its offense sputtered through most of September, New Smyrna Beach's defense was mostly stellar, blanking both Astronaut and Horizon.

"As long as we can stay up the field and not run ourselves out of plays, then we're going to be pretty tough," Wilkinson said.

New Smyrna Beach remained on the right side of the playoff bubble after the FHSAA's rankings update was released Tuesday. The Barracudas finish the season with four consecutive road games against opponents with a combined record of 20-5 — Indian Rocks Christian, Spruce Creek, DeLand and Leon.

"We've got to worry about Indian Rocks Christian. They're 5-1 and look like a pretty good team," Wilkinson said. "We can't worry about Creek or DeLand and what they're doing. We've got throw our cards down on the table at some point and go play."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: High school football: 3 takeaways from Atlantic-New Smyrna Beach game