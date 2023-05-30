3 takeaways from the 1st week of Steelers OTAs

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off their second week of OTAs so we decided to look back at all the information that came out from the first week and give some of our takeaways.

Kenny Pickett looks sharp

Despite a grueling rookie campaign that started with no break from his final college football season, quarterback Kenny Pickett hasn’t let up. He spent much of the offseason working out with his receivers and it is showing up in OTAs. Pickett has been sharp and his leadership and work ethic is drawing rave reviews.

Chandon Sullivan taking over in the slot

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh signed slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan in the midst of the 2023 NFL draft as a replacement for Arthur Maulet. Sullivan’s a much better coverage player and looks like he is the early leader to be the starting slot cornerback this season.

Running attack looking strong

If the Steelers need to continue to bring Kenny Pickett along, they look to have the run game to make it happen. Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris showed up to OTAs in great shape and with the improvements on the offensive line, this tandem might end up powering this offense.

